The Food Bank of Iowa ended fiscal year 2023 breaking every record in its 41-year history, according to a press release by the nonprofit organization.

Across the 55 counties it serves, Food Bank of Iowa distributed 21 million pounds of food, or the equivalent of 17.5 million meals. The number of pounds is an increase of 4 million pounds from FY2022 and more than 800,000 pounds over the previous record year, FY 2021, during the height of the pandemic.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank of Mason City is a partner of the Food Bank of Iowa, and data shows that their efforts to battle the rising food insecurity in the region reflect the trends statewide.

Hawkeye Harvest in June served 1,232 Cerro Gordo County residents in 575 families, compared with 988 individuals and 338 families in surrounding counties, enough food for 26,640 meals.

Earlier this month, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in a visit to the food pantry commended the efforts by the volunteers at the organization, and spoke of his office's efforts to provide aid to nonprofits who are struggling to keep up with demand.

“I’m interested [in learning how] do we continue to connect the dots between Iowa producers? We’re a huge agriculture production state, and so how do we match up that ag production with food security?”

Hawkeye Harvest's 186 volunteers logged 11,238 hours in 2022, and donations are used for the purchase of food with a small amount to maintain its facility which opened in 2014 at 122 S. Adams Ave. in Mason City.

Collectively, Food Bank of Iowa’s 700 partners served 661,506 households in FY 2023, an increase of 171,285 households from the previous year. They reported nearly 1.8 million points of service, including: 759,043 children age 18 and under; 734,043 adults age 19-59; and 287,308 older Iowans age 60 and up.

A record 9,739 volunteer shifts were filled at Food Bank of Iowa in FY2023, representing 33,334 hours of service or the work of 16 full-time employees. The value of those volunteer hours exceeds $1 million.

“Food Bank of Iowa is laser focused on providing food for Iowans struggling to make ends meet,” said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book. “At this time of rising need, escalating costs and declining resources, we are grateful for the collaborative support of steadfast donors, energetic volunteers, and most especially for our committed partners who serve at the front line. It takes all of us working together to feed Iowans facing hunger.”

According to the Food Bank of Iowa, one in 10 adults and one in eight children are facing hunger.

The spike in food prices is attributed to economic inflation, high labor and food production costs and disruptions like avian flu, droughts, wildfires and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Iowans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aid must now go through an asset test to continue receiving benefits under a new law passed in April by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by the Governor. Iowa households will now have an asset limit of $15,000 to remain eligible for SNAP benefits, excluding the values of a car, home and $10,000 in value of a second household car.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimated the bill would cause 8,000 Iowans to lose Medicaid coverage and 2,800 households to lose food assistance each year.

State Representative Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) voted against the bill and said in her summary of the legislative session that the legislation was among the reasons the session was

"disastrous for Iowans" and that "In SF494, health care and food was taken away from children."

Advocacy organizations like the Iowa Hunger Coalition were also opposed to the legislation.

Carol Clayton, who serves as a coordinating volunteer and board member at Hawkeye Harvest, said in May 2023 the food bank received 12,000 pounds of bread, 57,000 pounds of total food, 1,000 pounds of non-edible goods like toothpaste and toiletries and $10,000 in small contributions and donations.

All who come to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank must meet residency and income qualifications to receive food to make meals for about four days during once-monthly visits. They also receive nonperishables such as toilet paper and other basic necessities. Clayton said a donation of $25 currently purchases enough food to help make 40 meals. A $50 donation helps make 80 meals and a $100 donation will provide enough food to make 160 meals. For those making food donations, nonperishable food items requested by the food bank include cereal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals such as soups, chili, pasta, 100% juice, peanut butter, canned pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, macaroni & cheese and canned protein (tuna, chicken, turkey). Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Clients are helped from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.