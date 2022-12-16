 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food bank fundraiser draws crowd to Duncan

  • Updated
Hundreds flocked to the Duncan Community Ballroom last weekend for its annual Britt and Garner Food Banks Fundraiser, raising $2,700 to split between the two.

The food banks use the donations to buy groceries, pay bills and cover transportation costs of food deliveries from the state program.

“It’s kind of showing our appreciation to the community for their support through the year,” said Melvin Wellik, Duncan Community Ballroom president.

Attendees had access to the bar and free-will donation meals, all while listening and dancing to music put on by DJ Randy Formanek and Malek’s Fishermen Band. Children even had the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“The whole idea for the Duncan Ballroom is a meeting place for fellowship, getting together and enjoying everybody,” Wellik said.

This event did just that; friends and family crowded the tables and dancefloor, smiling and laughing in each other’s company.

The Britt Area Food Bank is located in Britt’s Zion Church of the Nazarene, while God’s Pantry is located in Garner’s United Methodist Church. Food and monetary donations can be made to either organization.

Dawn Nedved, responsible for booking at the Duncan Community Ballroom, said, “We’re so grateful for everyone who came out and gave generous donations. We hope everyone had a great time."

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

