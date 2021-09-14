Floyd County Medical Center hires new CEO

The Floyd County Medical Center Board selected Dawnett Willis as the new CEO of Floyd County Medical Center, according to a press release from the Floyd County Medical Center.

Willis has worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years and comes to Floyd County after working as the Chief Ancillary and Operations Officer at Pella Regional Medical Center.

"I am impressed with how committed the board, the physicians, the employees and staff of FCMC are to the healthcare of our community," Willis said via press release. "I look forward to joining them in moving forward with their goals and vision for the future.”

Willis will begin as CEO on Monday, Oct. 4.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

