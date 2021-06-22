 Skip to main content
Floyd County group files suit to force special election
Floyd County group files suit to force special election

Gordon Boge, on behalf of the Coalition for Better County Government, has asked Floyd County District Court to order the county's Board of Supervisors to hold a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors.

The lawsuit stems from a petition Boge and the coalition attempted to present to the county Auditor's Office on June 1.  The coalition had collected more than 1,100 signatures on a petition asking for the special election. 

At the courthouse

Coalition for Better County Government member Scott Andrews, right, and Gordon Boge, left, look over the petition they were attempting to file at the Floyd County Courthouse on June 1.

State code allows several different options for counties to vote for its representatives, with Floyd County opting for plan "one," which allows all of the county to vote for each supervisor. The coalition's petition asks voters if they'd like to instead divide the county into three districts, with voters in that district voting only for the supervisor living in that district. That ensures voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.

To force the issue to go to ballot, the group needed 10 percent of the turnout from the last election, or 809 people, to sign. And those folks need to be registered voters in Floyd County.

Download PDF Coalition's writ of mandamus request

But when Boge and others presented the petition on June 1, Auditor Gloria Carr at first refused the petition, but then, upon the advice of the Secretary of State's office, accepted them but deferred a decision on calling the election to the board of supervisors. At issue was the fact that the petition question was not listed on every signature page, a requirement under law for nomination papers for elected office.

When the board of supervisors convened on June 7, they voted 3-0 to reject the petition, appearing to ignore the advice of their attorney, Randy Tilton, who told them both existing case law and an attorney general's opinion say special election petitions differ from nomination papers, in that they do not require anything more than the signature, address and date of the petitioner. 

The Coalition for Better Government presented its petition for a special election to Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr on June 1. A heated discussion ensued.

In a writ of mandamus filed late last week, Mason City attorney Michael Byrne, who represents Boge and the coalition, noted Iowa's code was clear - the petition language is not required on every page of the document that has signatures.

A writ of mandamus requests a court order a local government to perform its duties as required under law.

Byrne further argues that the board of supervisors exceeded its authority in voting on the petition in the first place, as Iowa code states that once the petition is accepted by the county as having the required number of signatures, the special election must happen.

The clock is ticking on the case since Iowa law states such petitions may only be filed on odd-numbered years and the special election must be held on the first Tuesday in August.

The county must file a response to the writ within 20 days or face a possible default judgment against it.

