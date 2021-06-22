Floyd County group files suit to force special election

Gordon Boge, on behalf of the Coalition for Better County Government, has asked Floyd County District Court to order the county's Board of Supervisors to hold a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors.

The lawsuit stems from a petition Boge and the coalition attempted to present to the county Auditor's Office on June 1. The coalition had collected more than 1,100 signatures on a petition asking for the special election.

State code allows several different options for counties to vote for its representatives, with Floyd County opting for plan "one," which allows all of the county to vote for each supervisor. The coalition's petition asks voters if they'd like to instead divide the county into three districts, with voters in that district voting only for the supervisor living in that district. That ensures voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.

To force the issue to go to ballot, the group needed 10 percent of the turnout from the last election, or 809 people, to sign. And those folks need to be registered voters in Floyd County.