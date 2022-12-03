Floyd County faces obstacle as supervisor-elect backs out

Election Day is over, but who will fill a Floyd County supervisor seat remains uncertain after the man elected to the job turned it down.

Supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter Nov. 18 to the county auditor's office declining to represent District 3, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. County Auditor Gloria Carr said the county plans to fill the vacancy by appointment, but voters could force a special election under the Iowa Code.

"When he brought the letter in it was in a sealed envelope, and I said, 'What's this?' He said, 'You can read it, you'll find out' and left," Carr said.

Floyd County has a three-person board of supervisors, and all three seats were up for election this year. It was the first election in which supervisors were chosen by district rather than at large.

Hawbaker won a three-person race to represent District 3 on Nov. 8, with a canvass confirming the results Nov. 15. He delivered the letter soon after to decline the position.

"Due to the current state of our economy, my plans to retire from my day job in 2023 are not an option at this time," Hawbaker wrote. "With a limited amount of time available to take off from my employer, I am declining the nomination as a Floyd County supervisor due to the fact that I will not be able to fulfill this position on a full time basis. I feel it is unfair to impose additional workload on the other supervisors and also unfair to not be able to represent the taxpayers of Floyd county on a part time schedule."

Hawbaker did not respond to the Globe Gazette's requests for comment.

A committee to fill the vacancy, made up of the county auditor, treasurer, and recorder, met Nov. 18 to discuss its options under Iowa Code. It can appoint a supervisor to serve until the next election or call for a special election. The committee voted 3-0 to fill the vacancy by appointment.

"My reasoning in defending my motion to make an appointment was that would be the quickest way to have three people on the board of supervisors, and that is an important thing," said current County Treasurer Frank Rottinghaus.

Carr said the costs of appointment are minimal compared with a special election, which she estimated would cost $5,000.

"The supervisors don't get to appoint. It's not that you go to the next-highest vote getter or anything like that. It's an entirely different code section that the auditor, treasurer and recorder get to determine whether to call for an election or do an appointment," said Carr.

The committee worked on a notice of intent at the Nov. 18 meeting. It serves like a request for applications for a job opening. Carr said they would have liked to have had it completed sooner, but some committee members were unavailable.

"What we did [that day] was to have a cover letter or resume (submitted by applicants.) We scrapped the references and then have a written response to application questions," Carr explained. "We'll nail down those questions and so applicants know what that is."

The process is now to complete a notice of intent to fill the vacancy by appointment and determining an application due date, which could be completed at the Dec. 6 meeting. After approval, the notice will be published in the Charles City Press on Dec. 16 and the Nora Springs Rockford Register on Dec. 14, according to Carr.

The courthouse will be open Jan. 2 for a public meeting to appoint an individual to the vacancy. Applicants are allowed to come if they want to present to the committee that day.

Eligible voters could still petition for a special election, according to Iowa Code. The petition would have to be filed 14 days from the appointment date with a minimum 192 eligible voter signatures.

According to code, the auditor has to have 32 days to prepare for the election, held any Tuesday that is practical. Carr says with the time needed by both parties for a possible convention and organizing paperwork, the date could be the end of February or in early March. It cannot be the same day as a possible bond referendum for the school district.

Another complication involves Rottinghaus, who decided to not run again and is finished as country treasurer Jan. 1. Jessie Lynn Holm, who was elected to the position, will be part of the appointment decision Jan. 2.

"I've been in conference with the secretary of state's office and with our current county attorney Randy Tilton. We can start the process now even though technically we don't have a vacancy until Jan. 2," said Carr.

An individual from any party can be appointed to fill the supervisor seat.

"I don't know which way it will go, which way we will appoint if they will be a Democrat, a Republican, or a no-party person," said Carr. "We just want those applications where can gain the best candidate to fill those shoes."

Several people have inquired about the vacancy and what the responsibilities are.

"We take this very seriously. We are going to work very hard to make sure we believe they will be a good candidate to represent our county," said Carr.

The committee will meet again to finalize the notice at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Assembly Room, located on the ground floor of the Floyd County Courthouse.