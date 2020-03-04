Floyd County crash sends two to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after an SUV and a pickup collided in rural Floyd County late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., Leo Trebbien, 17, of Charles City, was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler west on 300th Street, and he failed to obey a stop sign at Victory Avenue.

Treibbien was struck broadside by a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 41-year-old Andrew Hauser, of Clarksville, who was westbound and pulling a hay trailer, according to a report issued by the Iowa State Patrol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Trebbien's vehicle entered a ditch and struck an embankment. Hauser's vehicle and came to a rest, while the trailer disconnected from the truck and flipped.

Trebbien was flown by helicopter to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with injuries. Hauser went by private vehicle to Waverly Health Center.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The Iowa State Patrol and Floyd County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.