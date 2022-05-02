 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd County Community Foundation's impacts highlighted in annual report

Floyd County Community Foundation
Image courtesy of Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa

The Floyd County Community Foundation gave close to $300 thousand in funds to organizations benefiting Floyd County residents in 2021.

The Foundation's 2021 annual report, now available on www.floydccf.org, highlights the impacts and lists funds held with the organization along with grant-funded projects.

In 2021, a total or $271,218 in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Foundation were awarded to organizations benefiting Floyd County residents and communities says a release.

The Foundation helps meet the county's needs through funds help with the Foundation and by increasing connections between people and the organizations that serve them according to a release. The Foundation also provides grants in its core program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, and health and human service. 

For questions about the report, contact Jenna Flugum at jflugum@cfneia.org or 319-243-1366.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

