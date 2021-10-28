Five Newman Catholic students selected for All-State Music Festival

Five Newman Catholic students were given high honors and were selected to perform at the 2021 All-State Music Festival.

On Oct. 23, 12 Newman Catholic band and choir students traveled to Hampton-Dumont for All-State Band and Choir auditions.

Three choir students were selected for the second year in a row. These are the students selected to perform in the All-State Choir: Elisabeth Carlsson, Soprano; Holden Willrett, Bass; and Jack Willrett, Bass.

Matthew Henrich, French horn, was selected for the third year in a row for All-State Band. Adam Henrich, euphonium, was selected to perform in the All-State Band for the first time.

The All-State Music Festival will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20.

Adam Henrich and Matthew Henrich will audition for chair placements on Thursday, Nov. 18. The festival concert will be presented to the public on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University.

Tickets are $25 each, plus fees, and all seats must be reserved. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. and may be obtained by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster will charge a per-ticket convenience fee.

Iowa PBS will record the concert for rebroadcasting. Check the Iowa PBS website, www.iowapbs.org, for exact dates and times.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

