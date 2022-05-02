Fits the bill: Jefferson students report on school ducks

You're sure to quack up with this next one.

A series of videos are being released on the Mason City School District Facebook page, titled "The Duck Report." The videos track the progress of two wild ducks who have made nests within the courtyard of Jefferson Elementary School. It features footage of the hens and news reporting by students.

"The Duck Report" is created by fourth-grade teacher Nolan Urban and his students. For each video, his class has to waddle through trail camera footage, write scripts, and make editing decisions. Urban provides the trail cam, which is situated in a spot that doesn't disturb the ducks but still gets good footage.

"We're doing kind of a distributed computing model, so they're looking through all the film and they get to examine 10 second clips over the course of three to five days and pick out the best videos," explained Urban.

A main feature of "The Duck Report" is a plethora of duck puns and jokes. Urban, who described himself as a "pun guy," contributed much of the fowl humor, but the students have started to join in.

"They enjoy the puns, and some of them are getting very good at puns," said Urban with a smile.

The students are the stars of "The Duck Report," rotating as the anchor and reporter roles in the videos. That requires students to practice their fluency skills by reading the script on camera.

"I think I liked it when we recorded. Me and Carson would set up the camera and look at the batteries inside and what the batteries looked like and how we placed it," said Peyton Wickering.

"I learned that sometimes you have to be fluid and fast but sometimes you don't have to be fluid and fast, you just have to be fluid," said Stevie Henamen-Reindl.

Urban's class was working on "The Duck Report" on Friday, seeing what footage would fit the bill. Students would call out a footage number so it would be placed into the video, noting if something interesting happened in their selected clip. Urban also tested out several songs for the students to select to play with the trail cam footage.

The upcoming third episode will feature footage of ducklings and moving one of the families outside. The mother ducks and their babies must be moved through Jefferson Elementary in order to survive.

"I'm looking forward to finding more eggs now and seeing if they lay more eggs than the other one," Wickering said.

Urban is hoping to get four episodes out of "The Duck Report," and possibly a fifth so each student has a chance to be a reporter.

"I think the big part is with their fluency and really challenges them to mimic the people that they see in regular news media," said Urban. "I feel like they adapt to it very well and others have to work a little bit harder, but it does give them a lot of exposure."

Along with the fluency and writing aspects, students also get science and technology lessons through the project. Following the hatching process meant the students had to do their research.

"Everybody wants to be a part of it. The drive to be a better fluent reader is there, so they want to practice it a lot more," Urban said.

"The Duck Report" has ruffled the feathers of the local community, which has given the project support.

"I think we were all a little surprised. I think they were very, very excited to send it out to their school, but to see that it made it further than that is exciting to them," said Urban.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

