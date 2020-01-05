‘Fishing the Midwest’ to showcase Clear Lake and its offerings

He remembers fishing at Clear Lake when the likelihood of catching a bullhead over a walleye was much higher, but now, he said the lake is a destination for many anglers because of its fish populations.

Jensen attributes the lake’s populations of walleye, yellow bass, crappie and perch to the change.

“We travel all across the Midwest … and Clear Lake is one of the surest bets,” he said. “You’re almost always going to catch fish in Clear Lake and nice fish.”

In addition to what to fish, Jensen said the show informs anglers about how to fish and what to do in the area when they’re not on the water.

The new “Fishing the Midwest” series premiered on Fox Sports North, or FSN, on Dec. 21.

“Fishing the Midwest” is also available worldwide on World Fishing Network and MyOutdoorTV, and it can be seen on at least 14 million Midwest homes during the winter months.

For a complete listing of topics, stations and times for “Fishing the Midwest,” visit fishingthemidwest.com.

