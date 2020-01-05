You are the owner of this article.
‘Fishing the Midwest’ to showcase Clear Lake and its offerings
Clear Lake frozen

Clear Lake was deemed frozen over on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after a wave of unseasonably low temperatures across North Iowa.

Clear Lake will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Fishing the Midwest.”

The episode, filmed last summer, will air at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, on Fox Sports North, 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, on NIMT — KIMT’s digital channel — and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, on CBS.

“Clear Lake is one of our favorite spots. We go there for ice fishing and open fishing,” said Bob Jensen, “Fishing the Midwest” founder and executive producer. “It’s one of the premier fisheries in the entire Midwest.”

Jensen also writes a monthly column for the Globe Gazette.

“Fishing the Midwest,” an award-winning outdoor TV series, has been providing fishing information and entertainment to anglers about lakes throughout the Midwest for more than 30 years.

“We go fishing where our viewers go fishing,” Jensen said.

The Jan. 11 episode will feature footage of Bob Jensen, the show’s founder and executive producer; Mike Frisch, the show’s host; and Kevan Paul, a local guide and co-owner of Clear Lake Bait & Tackle Inc., fishing Clear Lake for walleyes.

Walleye snagged

Mike Frisch caught this walleye from under a Clear Lake dock.

Jensen, of Sheffield, said the restoration and enhancement projects at Clear Lake and Ventura Marsh in the early 2000s changed — and improved — fishing in the area.

He remembers fishing at Clear Lake when the likelihood of catching a bullhead over a walleye was much higher, but now, he said the lake is a destination for many anglers because of its fish populations.

Jensen attributes the lake’s populations of walleye, yellow bass, crappie and perch to the change.

“We travel all across the Midwest … and Clear Lake is one of the surest bets,” he said. “You’re almost always going to catch fish in Clear Lake and nice fish.”

In addition to what to fish, Jensen said the show informs anglers about how to fish and what to do in the area when they’re not on the water.

The new “Fishing the Midwest” series premiered on Fox Sports North, or FSN, on Dec. 21.

“Fishing the Midwest” is also available worldwide on World Fishing Network and MyOutdoorTV, and it can be seen on at least 14 million Midwest homes during the winter months.

For a complete listing of topics, stations and times for “Fishing the Midwest,” visit fishingthemidwest.com.

Photos: Big fish caught in North Iowa

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

