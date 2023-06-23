Chris Corcoran, who joined First Security Bank & Trust earlier this year as senior ag/commercial lender, has been promoted to ag lending manager.

Originally from Fairbank, Corcoran received a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University where he studied agriculture business and agriculture finance. He has been in community banking for nearly 25 years.

Throughout his career, Corcoran has focused on agricultural and commercial lending, managing bank investments, funding, and operations. He completed the Iowa Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School and the Iowa School of Banking. He’s also completed several courses offered by Performance Trust University. These were focused on strategic planning and the principles of managing asset and liability decisions across bank balance sheets.

Corcorran and his family have lived in Waverly for the past five years.

In addition to his career in banking, Corcorran operates a small grain farm and is an active volunteer. He is a board member of Bremer County Pheasants Forever, the treasurer for the Redeemer Lutheran Church’s trust fund, and a volunteer coach for youth sports.

Chris and his wife, Jessica, have three kids -- one in elementary school, one in middle school, and one in high school.

First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.