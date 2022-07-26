First responders gear up for RAGBRAI in Mason City

With RAGBRAI just a day away from Mason City, first responders throughout the area are finishing preparations for thousands of riders to make their way into town.

"It's fun. It's cool to meet people from all over" said Chief Deputy David Hepperly of Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department. Hepperly said the department's main objective will be traffic control. It will have stations throughout the route and into Mason City on Wednesday.

Officers also will assist the Mason City Police Department in downtown for the overnight stay. The next day, the sheriff's department will assist riders on their way to Charles City as they cross Cerro Gordo County into Floyd County.

Other area agencies also will dispatch officers to Mason City to assist in downtown security, campground security and detours throughout town, including the Cedar Falls and Clear Lake police departments.

There will be 22 officers stationed downtown, awaiting the first RAGBRAI Century Day finishers, expected to arrive by early afternoon. Mason City Police Chief Brinkley reported daily registration for Century Day is up this year, and riders anticipate a fun-filled day throughout Mason City.

"Post-COVID people are looking for something fun to do," Brinkley noted. "If you enjoy being around people, you'll have fun." This event will bring more than 17,000 cyclists into town for the night, shutting down parts of Mason City and bringing together people from all over the country and across the world.

19th Street Southwest — westbound traffic only from Pierce Avenue west to city limits.

Pierce Avenue — southbound traffic only from First Street Northwest to 19th Street Southwest.

First Street Northwest — closed to vehicle traffic from Pierce Avenue to downtown.

East State Street — closed to vehicle traffic from downtown to Kentucky Avenue.

No parking will be allowed along Pierce Street, First Street Northwest, or East State Street during this time, according to a press release.

Parking lot closures have already begun for the event. Downtown street parking will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Lots and downtown street parking will remain closed through Wednesday and are expected to re-open Thursday.

Riders are expected to leave Mason City beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday and support vehicles around 7 a.m. Road closures on Thursday, when riders head to Charles City, will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The following are the streets that will be closed:

East State Street—closed from East Park to Kentucky Avenue.

Kentucky Avenue—closed from State Street to south city limits.

There will be no parking along East State Street from East Park to Kentucky Avenue or along Kentucky Avenue from State Street to south city limits. Support vehicles will leave Mason City on 12th Street east to California Avenue out their way to Charles City.

Residents on Marble Court, Slate Court, and Sandstone Court Southeast will have difficulty leaving, and it is suggested you leave a vehicle in the church parking lot, according to the RAGBRAI Mason City website.

An interactive map is available for residents, businesses, and RAGBRAI guests to help provide guidance on traffic, campground locations, and downtown street closures. Residents are encouraged to click here, read the information and then enter their address to see how RAGBRAI’s visit to Mason City may impact them.

The fire department and ambulance service also are prepared for this event, receiving training from the new Simulation in Action-Iowa truck. Mason City EMS will have extra staff on hand, with minimal response time the goal for Wednesday's festivities.

There will be first aid stations throughout RAGBRAI areas, staffed by Mason City EMS and MercyOne volunteers, according to Carl Ginapp, Deputy Chief of Mason City EMS.

"We have extra staff proportionate to the amount of people; everything should go just fine" said Ginapp.