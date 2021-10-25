FIRST RESPONDER 2021: Tyler Levan inspired, motivated by his community

Tyler Levan believes in the old adage that more hands make for light work.

In fact, it's a rule for which the St. Ansgar first responder lives his life.

Levan works full time at Patterson Seeds Ltd. in Osage, helps out at Michels Family Dairy in Stacyville, helps on his family's 400-500 acre farm operation, and still is able to take calls for St. Ansgar Rescue.

"I love helping my community," said Levan, who received his EMT certification in 2017 and immediately was put on the call list for the volunteer non-transport service in St. Ansgar.

During harvest time in North Iowa, Levan isn't as readily available as he is during other times of the year because he is working long hours. But he still takes his turn in the on-call rotation.

"Farming has its seasons, so the calls I take are at night," he said. "My employer is flexible and they are supportive of what I do. There are times of the year I'm able to take more calls.

"I'm not the only one with a busy life. We all make it work for the good of the community."

Levan was first bitten by the first responder bug back in 2012, when a very dry fall led to field fires in Mitchell County and other parts of North Iowa.

One came close to the Levan family farm and his parents' house, so the St. Ansgar Fire Department set up in the garage.

Levan felt compelled to help.

"We were running bottled water to firefighters on our four-wheeler," he said. "I loved being a part of it."

Those same firefighters and first responders later told Levan they were putting together an EMT class and asked if he'd be interested.

He was all in.

Levan took his classes at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota, and said he furthered his knowledge on the ride along portion of his EMT training.

He said he had the added benefit of going on the ride alongs and making his required 10 patient contacts in Austin, Rochester, Mankato and other Minnesota towns.

"I learned more on the ride alongs than in the class," Levan said. "That's how I'm wired. I learn visually and by doing."

Fast forward to the present and Levan is more than happy he took the leap into becoming an EMT. He says it is fulfilling and pushes him to be his best every day.

He said the group philosophy of St. Ansgar Rescue is simple: "Send the patient away better than when we first saw them."

That goes hand in hand with Levan's goal each time he is on call: "Give them the best care possible."

Ed Kleinwort, a longtime first responder with St. Ansgar Rescue, said he believes Levan has found his calling.

He has seen throughout the years that Levan is a hard-working man who will drop everything if he can to respond to a call.

"If there is a call, he comes," Kleinwort said. "He's a good first responder. He's very dedicated."

Levan said that what makes his volunteer service even more rewarding is the support the community shows during calls and during fundraiser events for St. Ansgar Rescue.

He said all of the supplies are purchased through fundraising events, like the annual pancake breakfast, and the department rarely wants for anything.

"I have to tip my hat to everyone in this community. Without them, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," he said. "It's a community effort."

Levan says he is honored to be one of the 25-28 members of St. Ansgar Rescue, where everybody is laser focused on helping people.

"When the call comes, we want to help somebody," Levan said. "It gives a person a feeling of accomplishment. You hold onto the good moments."

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.