FIRST RESPONDER 2021: Rush likes 'helping people in need'

Bob Rush of Manly, who became a firefighter 20 years ago, works at a paid department while also serving as a volunteer for another.

When he is not working for the Mason City Fire Department, he is on call with the volunteer fire department in Manly, where he has served as chief since 2010. He also serves as a paramedic in both towns.

When Rush was 23 years old and living in Woodburn, a member of the local volunteer first department asked him to join because they needed more members.

He decided to join and has been a first responder ever since.

Rush’s day job was in a factory in southern Iowa, but “I was finding my passion was the fire department,” he said.

He began testing for different career fire departments across the state and was hired by the Mason City Fire Department in September 2001.

He joined the Manly volunteer department in 2002.

“We have a great bunch of people on this department, but it’s hard to get volunteers anymore,” Rush said. “We are short staffed just like everywhere else.”

It takes a lot of dedication to be a volunteer firefighter, according to Rush.

“I’m proud of the individuals who do that throughout the country because they are doing it for their community, not doing it for compensation or retirement,” he said.

What Rush likes best about firefighting is “helping people in need, but also the camaraderie, the family atmosphere of the department.”

It’s a bit like being in the military, according to Rush.

“We depend on each other,” he said. “It’s a bonding experience and a family atmosphere.”

Rush said the toughest calls are “anything that deals with children, but when you can help them it is rewarding. We don’t do it for the thanks, but to see the appreciation from the family when you do help, whether it is a child or a spouse, it’s rewarding just to know you were there and were able to help.”

As the fire chief in Manly, Rush works closely with Police Chief Aaron Pals.

“He’s just really dedicated, really community-oriented,” Pals said.

Rush was promoted to lieutenant with the Mason City Fire Department two years go. He is in charge of company operations and emergency scenes, as well as being more involved in training.

“I do enjoy teaching people new skills,” he said. “I find that rewarding, helping new firefighters learn new skills or get better at the ones they have.”

Rush became a paramedic in 2004. He was an EMT before that.

“We are able to do a lot of things in the field being a paramedic that allows us to help people and get them to the ER, to get them stabilized so we can get to the emergency room,” he said. “It can be very rewarding.”

Rush’s advice for anyone who wants to be a first responder is the same as the Nike slogan: "Just do it."

“Get a hold of your local fire department or rescue service and just talk to them and see if they need help,” he said. “I’m sure they do. It does take some time and some classes, constant training, but the rewards are just endless.”

Rush wishes more people would become first responders.

“I know we are a busy society, but it’s very rewarding,” he said.

Rush doesn’t feel he needs special recognition for what he does because being a first responder is a team effort.

“You are only as strong as your weakest link,” he said.

