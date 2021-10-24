FIRST RESPONDER 2021: Ray Garza chased his dream of becoming an EMT

Ray Garza considers himself to be a dreamer.

After being an electrician for 13 years, the long hours and never being home sparked a dream to become a firefighter.

While that dream took a bit of a detour when Garza saw the good Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) can do and how important they are to a community, he dove right in.

After taking classes at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) while working as the manager of the Ace Hardware store in Mason City, Garza's dream of becoming an EMT was realized when he started at Nora Springs Ambulance three years ago as a volunteer.

"I didn't know I would fall in love with the medical side," he said. "I set goals and kept plugging away at them."

That gig eventually led him to become a member of the Nora Springs Fire Department as a volunteer, as well.

For three years now, the EMT/firefighter has been serving in Nora Springs not for the glory or recognition, but to simply help his community.

"I often reflect on the volunteer side and how important that is to the community," Garza said. "Volunteers do what they do because it is the right thing to do. It is really fulfilling."

Garza and Emily Ploeger have been friends for quite some time now, enough for Ploeger to know what kind of person Garza truly is. That is why she nominated him for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.

"He goes above and beyond to help people when they are in need of care," she said in her nomination letter. "He pushes himself to be the best he can be.

"Just the way he went after his dream through the obstacles that he has faced to get here (is amazing)."

One of those obstacles was the number of times Garza had to take the state and federal boards before being certified. He said the time and effort was well worth it.

"You get six times at the federal boards and it took me two years and my last try to get certified," he said. "It finally came together. They don't let just anyone do this job."

Garza's dream of being a full-time, paid EMT will take him away from Nora Springs and the community he has grown to love in the coming weeks.

He said that while the decision to take a job as a full-time EMT and emergency room technician at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond was bittersweet, he had to chase his dream.

"I'm blessed to do this job," he said. "The crew (eight EMTs and two drivers) in Nora Springs is very good and they are special people. The community is very blessed to have them.

"(Working with them) is what helped me chase my next dream and get me a paid position in a field I love. We're all in this together and I'm proud of all of them."

Garza said that he has gone on many calls – good and bad – but some calls stick with him more than others, and will always be a part of his journey.

One in particular comes to mind: Garza and two other Nora Springs EMTs resuscitated a man who had stopped breathing. Garza said he lived and will be able to spend more time with his family.

"He made it. To run into him at the grocery store is fulfilling," he said. "You don't win them all, so you have to focus on the wins. There is no payment in the world that can make you feel this type of pride."

Garza has other dreams he would like to pursue, but said will concentrate on his job in Belmond for the time being.

"I want to be a flight medic," he said. "It will take a lot more schooling, but I'm an adrenaline junkie and want to purse that as the next step in my journey."

