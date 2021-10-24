FIRST RESPONDER 2021: Hocking believes dispatchers are lifelines

Bob Hocking, a Floyd County 911 dispatcher who used to be deputy sheriff and a police officer, said one of the things he enjoys is “digging into things a little deeper.”

“It’s important that they (the law enforcement officers) have as much information as they can get on any call that they’re going on, so it’s important for us as dispatchers that we are keeping them abreast of whatever it is and let them know what is going on,” Hocking said.

Hocking's daughter, Elizabeth Knecht, who works as an administrative assistant for Floyd County 911, said her father has “a unique and useful perspective having served on both sides of that call.”

Hocking, who grew up in Charles City, enlisted in the U.S. Navy right out of high school in 1974. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands.

After he got out of the Navy and moved back to Charles City, he got married. His father-in-law was in the Charles City Police Reserves “and that piqued my interest,” he said.

Hocking joined the police reserves and then became a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy.

He later took a five-year break from law enforcement, but he missed it. He decided to come back as a dispatcher and has been doing that for the past 16 years. He has another year and several months left before he retires.

Hocking said what he likes best about being a dispatcher is, “it’s something different all the time. When you get a phone call, you don’t know who is calling and what it is going to be about.”

When someone calls 911, it’s probably because of “one of the worst things they’ve ever encountered in their life,” Hocking said.

The callers are often very scared and upset, “and it’s hard to understand them initially,” he said.

It’s important for dispatchers to calm them down so they can get the information they need, according to Hocking. He said the best way to do this is to “speak to them, not yell at them.”

It’s also important to keep the callers on the line as long as possible, according to Hocking.

Even if the call turns out to be a false alarm and everything is fine, it is rewarding to help someone who is afraid, he said.

He recalls getting a call one night from a little girl who heard something suspicious just outside the house while her parents were asleep down the hall.

She was calling from inside a closet and was whispering.

“She was scared to death,” Hocking said.

He ended up dispatching an officer to the scene. Nothing alarming was found, but before the officer arrived to confirm everything was OK, “it was a whole lot of something” to the child, Hocking said.

He recommends those who are thinking about becoming a dispatcher come in observe what they do.

“It’s not for everyone,” he said. “You really have to be able to multitask.”

There’s s a lot of “dead time” during a shift, particularly late at night, according to Hocking. However, if a call does come, you have to be ready for it, he said.

Being a dispatcher might not be for you if you “get rattled” easily, Hocking said.

Those who want to be a dispatcher have to graduate from a 40-hour training course in Des Moines first. Then they must go through in-depth, on-the-job training for a month or several months – depending on how quickly they adapt – before their official start.

Hocking has always worked the overnight dispatch shift, which lasts from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., so he can have his evenings free.

“It works better for my family life,” he said.

