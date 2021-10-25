FIRST RESPONDER 2021: Buffalo Center fire chief Brian Blodgett loves the 'science of fire'

Buffalo Center Fire Chief Brian Blodgett, a former physics and chemistry teacher, said one of the reasons he joined the department is “the science of fire is interesting to me.”

“That’s what’s neat about the fire department,” he said. “I get to have a practical usage of my science degree.”

Blodgett, whose stepfather was a firefighter in Callendar, joined the Buffalo Center volunteer fire department in 1995 while he was still teaching in the North Iowa Community School District. He now runs his own business, Next Generation Technologies.

He has been the Buffalo Center fire chief for the past dozen years or so.

“It’s a wonderful group of people to be with,” he said.

What Blodgett likes best about being a firefighter is the relationships he has developed with the other members of the department, who come from all walks of life.

“I get to learn things from people who do things completely different from what my day-to-day job and life is like,” he said.

Blodgett also enjoys working with neighboring fire departments on training and mutual aid calls.

When two or more departments work together toward a common goal, it creates synergy, according to Blodgett.

“Two plus two equals five,” he said. “It’s a smooth machine. We can get a lot of stuff done quickly.”

For the past couple of years, the volunteer fire departments in the area have been getting together for joint Firefighter 1 training, a 100-hour course with a test at the end of it. Blodgett teaches the hazmat classes for the group.

Blodgett is proud of the Buffalo Center Fire Department.

“We have a highly-trained group,” he said. “We are all trained up to the minimum standards and above. We have our ISO rating, which is the insurance institute rating for how well your department is doing, that’s increased over the past several years because we are doing our training and documenting.”

Blodgett said the department has had many successful calls “where we have saved houses and lives, and that is why we are here.”

Over the past few years Blodgett has participated in the Iowa State Interoperability Communications System Committee, which is building out the new digital radio system throughout the state.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with metro and rural fire folks, and really help build a system that works for all the different parts of Iowa,” he said.

Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly said Blodgett “is selfless and very giving of his time, talent, and efforts to support and bolster his community. He does so very freely and effortlessly and is a pillar of his community and just an all-around caring and accommodating guy that always puts others ahead of himself.”

Smaller communities have a great need for first responders, according to Blodgett.

“These are some wonderful departments in these small towns, and if you are interested, talk to one of the firemen or one of the ambulance folks and see if they have any open coats,” he said. “Ask questions, see what the commitment looks like.”

The Buffalo Center Fire Department takes those who are interested in joining the department around to show them what being a firefighter is like, Blodgett said.

Although there’s a time commitment involved in being a firefighter, it’s well worth it, according to Blodgett.

Everyone on the department “understands there are ebbs and flows in your life and there are times when, ‘I’ve got ball games with my kids tonight,’ and we work around those things,” he said.

“If we all do a little bit, everything’s better,” Blodgett said. “It’s amazing.”

