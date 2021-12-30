First Day Hike gets people onto the trails for the new year

Iowa's Department of Natural Resources invites Iowans to get into their winter gear and out onto the trails.

Iowa State Park Passport is holding its second-annual First Day Hike Challenge, and one lucky winner will receive a two-day stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park in Brighton.

Every check-in at any of the 50 participating state parks will count as one entry into the sweepstakes. Three parks are participating in North Iowa: Pilot Knob State Park, McIntosh Woods State Park, and Clear Lake State Park.

You can sign up for Iowa State Park Passport at https://explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport. After entering your name, phone number and email, you can head to the website, where each state park in Iowa is listed. Underneath each state park there is a First Day Hike 2022 Check-In.

Friends of Pilot Knob will be hosting a guided tour on the first day of the year at 1 p.m., starting with a short hike around Deadman's Lake. Weather permitting, there will be opportunities to sled and ice skate afterwards, and those who are chilly can head up to the warming house for hot chocolate, cider, and snacks, according to Friends of Pilot Knob President Dawn Bill.

While enjoying s'mores and a warm fire, attendees can learn about Friends of Pilot Knob, see upcoming activities and even become a member of the Non-Profit group.

"We've had great turnouts every year," said Bill, ever since their group was founded in 2018, "Weather doesn't seem to be a factor...dress for the occasion."

McIntosh Woods State park in Ventura and Clear Lake State Park are included in the First Day Hike 2020 sweepstakes, but do not offer a guided hike.

Mitchell County Conservation invites the public to join them for a beautiful afternoon First Day Hike. This hike will meet just north of St. Ansgar on Highway 218 at the Hamlin Garland Wildlife Area at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Participants will take a leisurely hike through the property, beginning and ending in the parking area. Naturalist Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe will point out seasonal wildlife findings along the way. The public can savor the beauty of Mitchell County’s natural resources and be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year.

This program is free and does not require registration. Just meet at the parking lot dressed for the weather and ready to walk. For any questions, please call Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe at 641-330-0765.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

