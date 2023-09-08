MASON CITY -- First Citizens Bank has added Amy Brownlee and Paul Waltz to its board of directors.

Brownlee is the vice president and general manager of Iowa Mold Tooling Inc. in Garner. She brings a wealth of knowledge from the accounting and manufacturing industry and will serve on the audit committee of the board of directors. Brownlee has been with Iowa Mold Tooling since 2006. She serves on the Hancock County Economic Development Board and is a member of the Clear Lake Community School Foundation Board. Brownlee is a graduate of Central College in Pella.

Waltz is the president and CEO of Shazam, a national payments network/processor and core bank software provider headquartered in Des Moines. He has a strong financial services background and is well known throughout the banking industry. Waltz has been with Shazam since 2014. Prior to that he served in numerous capacities in the community banking industry. He also serves on the Greater Des Moines Partnership board of directors. Waltz is a graduate of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and Mora, MN.