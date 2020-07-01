Fireworks schedule for Fourth of July in North Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite most Independence Day events being canceled, there are still a few spots North Iowans can go for their fireworks fix.

Wearing of masks and practicing of safe physical distancing is strongly recommended.

MASON CITY

Mason City and Clear Lake have collaborated to combine their respective shows into one, which will be held at 10 p.m. Friday at the North Iowa Events Center.

Limited parking will be available, and vehicles must be spaced apart to allow for lawn chairs. There is no grandstand seating. The gates will open at 7 p.m., and the show will also be visible from the surrounding area.

CHARLES CITY

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday over the city's southeast side, and is expected to be visible from most areas of town.

Residents are invited to watch the show from their yards, or those with obstructed views can move to any open parking lot.

ROCKWELL

Fireworks begin at dusk (typically just after 9 p.m.) on Friday, and will be launched near Chamber Acres. The show is expected to be visible throughout town.