Fireworks season is upon us, as evidenced by multiple fireworks stands in Mason City and the surrounding area.

But don't get too excited, because there are rules as to when and where you can set fireworks off.

State law allows for consumer fireworks to be used between June 1 and July 8. They can also be exploded between Dec. 10 and Jan. 3. Fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. most days along with an 11 p.m. cap on the Fourth of July and the following Saturday and Sunday.

But many Iowa cities, including Mason City and Clear Lake, have passed ordinances restricting the use of fireworks in town. Mason City has banned the use of consumer grade fireworks inside of city limits other than between 6 and 11 p.m. July 3 and 4. Fireworks must be more than 200 yards away from hospitals, hospices and nursing homes. It is also illegal to light fireworks on public property including parks and schools.

In Mason City violations carry a $250 fine, cited as a misdemeanor.

Clear Lake has a complete ban on shooting off fireworks in city limits.

Consumer grade fireworks are fireworks that can be sold to the general public without a license requirement. They may contain up to 50 mg. of flash powder for ground effects or 130 mg. of flash powder for aerial effects.

In 2022 the Legislature passed a law allowing the sale of consumer grade fireworks in any location zoned for commercial or industrial purposes. This forced cities that had passed ordinances restricting where fireworks be sold, including Mason City, to amend those ordinances.

The old Mason City ordinance required temporary structures like firework tents to be in an industrial district. The council remedied that conflict with state law last year.

Beverly Thompson has sold fireworks in Mason City for Bellino Fireworks since the law legalizing consumer fireworks was passed in 2017. She has gotten to know some customers who come back for more year after year. This year she's working out of a tent in the Hy-Vee West parking lot at 2400 Fourth St. S.W.

"We have regular customers just like a restaurant," Thompson said. "There are a lot of enthusiasts. The people who make the rules here don't represent 'we the people' just like the world is right now."

Thompson said she has several sought-after products, but the 1776 firework is so popular she has already sold out and ordered more.

She said her favorite part of the business is interacting with customers.

"I love talking to people, meeting the people, seeing the kids all excited -- and sometimes the dads too" she said.

Thompson added that some people prefer to avoid the hassles of the large public fireworks displays such as the events held in Mason City and Clear Lake.

"A lot of people just want to do their own celebrations," she said. "I would like them to comply, but you can also leave town and get out some place where you can do it legally."

Stock your car first aid kit with these essentials for summer road trips 1. Bandages 2. Gauze Pads and Tape 3. Alcohol Prep Pads 4. Anti-Itch Soothing Balm 5. Instant Cold Packs 6. Scissors and Tweezers 7. Pain Relievers 8. Aloe Vera Gel 9. Burn Relief Cream 10. Poison Oak and Ivy Wipes