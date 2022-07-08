Firework complaints were low for North Iowa law enforcement over July 4 weekend

Fourth of July wasn't booming with firework complaints for local law enforcement this year.

Mason City, Clear Lake, and Cerro Gordo County law enforcement experienced fewer firework calls this Fourth of July weekend compared with previous years.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley reported to the Mason City Council on Tuesday that the MCPD had 107 fireworks calls from June 1 to July 5. Out of the total calls, 48 calls were in July. Mason City law enforcement had to issue 16 warnings and two municipal infractions according to Brinkley.

"We were much lighter on July 4th," said Brinkley on Tuesday.

The majority of MCPD's calls were about people setting off fireworks in the streets or areas off limits according to city ordinance, like parks and school parking lots.

"People are learning that we will write tickets for it," said Brinkley. "We encourage responsible ownership and to know the times and places to use fireworks."

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said during the Tuesday meeting that the Mason City Fire Department had to respond to fireworks calls. According to Schickel, there was one EMS call for minor injuries and two minor fire mishaps because of improper lighting of fireworks.

Clear Lake had 22 fireworks calls and eight citations given during a seven day period according to Police Chief Pete Roth. He added the number of calls were down from last year, but the number of citations went up.

"We have been policing fireworks now for several years now, and we got the message out to the community," said Roth. "It didn't seem as bad as in previous years."

A call did come in to the CLPD about a fight breaking out at City Park. Roth said when they arrived to the scene, there was nothing happening. He was thankful for the people calling them and requesting them to head to that area.

"I just want to thank out community for all of their patience," said Roth.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals reported a total of four calls and no citations over the Fourth of July weekend. Pals added there was also no fire issues as well. According to previous reporting from the Globe Gazette, the number of calls this year is less than last year's nine complaints.

A majority of calls during 2022 came from the South Shore area, according to Pals, which the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office was expecting.

"We are pleased with that outcomes and that there were no injuries," said Pals.

If individuals are thinking about firing the rest of their fireworks in the next couple days, Pals says people should remain compliant with their city or county ordinances. Roth offered similar comments, adding that the firework debris and possible physical harm isn't worth it.

"Just be respectful to your neighbors, and please don't use them in this area," Roth said.