A burning mattress in the middle of the street has led to something of a mystery for the Mason City Fire Department.
The Fire Department received a call about something burning in the street at 712 N. Madison Ave. at 7:29 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found remnants of a mattress burning in front of the multi-family home, which also happened to be on fire, according to the fire department.
Here's the mysterious part: Though all three units in the building were occupied at the time, no one could say how the mattress ended up in the middle of the street.
No one was injured.
The firefighters saved the building, though the contents were all a loss, making the home uninhabitable.
Crews remained on the scene on Tuesday morning, doing an overall check of the building, investigating the cause and doing some clean-up work.
