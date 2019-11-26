{{featured_button_text}}
Fire at 712 N Madison Ave.

Mason City firefighters assess the damage to a multi-family home located at 712 N Madison Ave. The home received heavy damage in a fire, which was reported by witnesses around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The cause of the fire is still under investigations. All three apartments were occupied, but no one was injured.

A burning mattress in the middle of the street has led to something of a mystery for the Mason City Fire Department.

The Fire Department received a call about something burning in the street at 712 N. Madison Ave. at 7:29 a.m.

A the remains of a mattress lie smoldering in the street in front of 712 N. Madison Ave. Mason City Fire Department responded to a fire, which was reported by witnesses around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The cause of the fire is still under investigations. All three apartments were occupied, but no one was injured.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found remnants of a mattress burning in front of the multi-family home, which also happened to be on fire, according to the fire department.

Numerous windows at 712 N Madison Ave. were broken during a 712 N fire, which was reported by witnesses around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The cause of the fire is still under investigations. All three apartments were occupied, but no one was injured.

Here's the mysterious part: Though all three units in the building were occupied at the time, no one could say how the mattress ended up in the middle of the street.

No one was injured.

The firefighters saved the building, though the contents were all a loss, making the home uninhabitable.

A Mason City firefighter can be seen working inside a multi-family home located at 712 N Madison Ave. The home received heavy damage in a fire, which was reported by witnesses around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The cause of the fire is still under investigations. All three apartments were occupied, but no one was injured.

Crews remained on the scene on Tuesday morning, doing an overall check of the building, investigating the cause and doing some clean-up work.

Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders

We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty. And that's the way first responders like it.

The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night, October 23, at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others. They were selected from nominations sent in by members of the public whose lives were touched by these first responders in their times of need.

The honorees, whose profiles are collected here, are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.

