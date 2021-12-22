Fire collapses barn in rural Mason City

A barn fire in rural Mason City is under investigation after it collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the fire call at 12489 285th St. at 4:49 a.m., according to a release issued by the CLFD on Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a barn fully engulfed and collapsed. The building was being used to house a wood-fired fuel system that was used to heat other buildings on the property.

The fire had spread to a large trailer next to the barn and another, larger lifestock barn was threatened by the heat of the blaze. Firefighters were able to protect that building, however, according to the release.

No animals nor people were injured in the blaze. Damage was estimated at $50,000. The deed holder is Jim Barkema and the net assessed value of the property is $173,360, according to Cerro Gordo County property tax records.

Clear Lake Fire was assisted by the Ventura Fire Department and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department.

