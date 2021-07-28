 Skip to main content
Final plat of Garner Reserve phase two approved by city council
Final plat of Garner Reserve phase two approved by city council

Downtown Garner

Downtown Garner 

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, Globe Gazette

Garner City Council met on Tuesday night to review the final plat for the second phase of the Reserve townhomes project.

Garner City Council opened the meeting up for public comment on the final plat, but there were no comments. Following that, the city council voted unanimously to approve the final plat for the Garner Reserve phase two by a vote of 5-0.

“This is a really exciting project for our community,” City Administrator Adam Kofoed said.

The Reserve is a neighborhood of luxury townhomes available for rent near downtown Garner. Phase one of the project completed construction of 12 townhomes in 2019, and began renting out townhomes in the spring of 2020.

The second phase of the Reserve project aims to add 16 new units to the development in eight new buildings. The project also aims to add a pond, and discussions of a private dog park and gazebo area for owners was discussed as a possibility down the road as well.

The second phase of the project will be located north of the current Reserve townhomes, and the new roundabout made for the project will be connected to Division Street.

Draft of the Reserve phase two

A draft of the second phase of the Reserve's construction plans will be presented to the Garner Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The current estimated cost of the project, put forward by Reserve property managers C P Iowa Properties, is $4,022,298, and the cost of construction is estimated to be $3,315,920.  

The final hurdle before C P Iowa Properties can begin seeking bids for the project is for the city council to review and accept the development agreement. Discussion over the development agreement was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, but discussion was brief as Kofoed is still waiting to hear back from Bob Johnstone for additional comments on the current draft of the agreement.

The current deadline for completion of the project is Jan. 1 2024, but there is optimism among council members that the project could be complete before then.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

