Final hymn: North Iowan musician retires from pipe organ

If you are a longtime North Iowa resident, you've probably heard Brian Snell play music.

For more than 40 years, Snell has done everything from playing the organ at numerous churches to being an accompaniment pianist with choirs. After being the organist and bell choir director for Mason City First United Methodist Church for the past 16 years, Snell is concluding his performances and retiring.

"I feel like I have a God-given talent that I was supposed to use, and I have used that through the years," said Snell.

"He's a real leader in our church, and he is able to work with people of a variety of skill levels in terms of music, both vocal music and instrumental music," the Rev. Carol Kress said.

Snell developed his musical talents at a young age by taking piano lessons with Phyllis Murphy, a Mason City piano teacher. When it comes to his skill on the organ, Snell is all self-taught.

He had his first experience with church music during junior high at Plymouth United Methodist Church, playing piano during Sunday school. He didn't get the opportunity to play the organ until his senior year of high school at his cousin's wedding.

"I was so nervous because the organ is a different animal than the piano. Afterwards I said, 'Oh, never again,'" Snell said.

He has now played the organ hundreds of times for weddings, funerals, and church services. The organ also brought a special person into his life.

"It was music that led me to my marriage with Mary," Snell said.

"They're great companions to each other," said Kress about Brian and Mary Snell.

"I got to say goodbye to the old one and initiate the new one," Snell said.

The musician has played on 15 different organs and pianos in the Mason City area and an additional 15 pianos and organs in the surrounding communities.

"I know all the instruments well, in the Mason City community and the surrounding communities," he said.

Kress' favorite memory of Snell was the "midweek music moment" he put together during COVID-19. They were recorded segments in which Snell would share hymns and give the history behind the music.

"We just had the electronic piano out on the front steps and Brian with an iPhone set up on a tripod, and here he is playing. He did it with humor and a smile on his face," said Kress.

Along with making a mark in church communities, Snell made an impact in education for 33 years. He spent the early years of his teaching career in Minnesota, eventually receiving his master's in special education. Snell and his wife moved to Nora Springs, where he took a special education position.

"I started the special education program at the secondary level, and then I later added the talented and gifted program," said Snell.

After retiring from teaching, Snell was the piano accompanist for North Iowa Area Community College choirs and singers until 2020. He as going to retire in May 2020 as the accompanist, but the pandemic ruined that part of the plan.

"I felt like one of the graduating seniors where I didn't get to have my final performances," Snell said.

He has had worn other hats, including being a sports writer for the Globe Gazette and a World Book Encyclopedia salesman. He was one of the top salesmen, and was sent to headquarters in Chicago.

After retiring, Snell and his wife will move to the Des Moines area to be closer to family.

"The second-grader needs piano lessons, so he needs a piano teacher," Snell said with a smile of a grandchild.

"They are leaving behind huge footprints, and they will leave an indelible mark upon this church," Kress said.

Brian and Mary Snell have been a "team act" at First United Methodist Church, according to Kress. She added the two have served others in congregation in a variety of ways.

Snell's final time at the organ will be during the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

"I appreciate greatly the support they give me, the compliments, and made music seem like a very important part of the worship experience," said Snell. "That's always been my goal, to be praising God through music and reaching others."