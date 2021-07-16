Fido's help: duo supports individuals in crisis situations

“That’s my favorite role -- just hanging back and letting the dog do their thing,” Zuranski said.

Gossamer and Zuranski spent two days at the site, supporting survivors and first responders. After those two days, Gossamer was required to have a rest. He was rewarded for his work by having lots of food, a long nap, and being surprised with his favorite lobster toy.

The main goal with deployment is to provide comfort and encouragement through animal-assisted support to individuals affected by a disaster.

Valerie Wolford, the southeast co-regional manager for HOPE ACCR, said the dogs have a better response with people dealing with initial trauma before being treated by mental health professionals.

Zuranski said that working in the situation was a challenge but all of the training that she and Gossamer went through was used in Surfside.

Crisis situations has Gossamer exposed to high sensory objects or scenarios, like the sound of firetrucks or being on unfamiliar transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If your dog encounters something that causes them to be curious or worry, they immediately turn to their handler,” Wolford said.