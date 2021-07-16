Fido's help: duo supports individuals in crisis situations

Some heroes come wearing capes and have superpowers to help those in need. Other heroes have four legs, fur and a wet nose.
Gossamer, a seven-year-old male golden retriever, is a hero to people and communities who have experienced crises as a crisis response dog.
Janel Zuranski, a Mason City native who now lives in Aurora, Illinois, is Gossamer’s handler and owner. The duo has been a crisis response team for almost two years now. Their most recent deployment was to the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
“It’s just like every other act of service, what you put in is what you get out of it,” Zuranski said.
HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response (ACCR), the non-profit organization of which the two are members, deployed 19 crisis response teams and six team leads to the site after being requested by the American Red Cross. Teams consist of one handler and one dog.
Teams spent over 400 volunteer hours to help families and first responders deal with the emotions of a difficult search and rescue/recovery. The dog interacts with individuals while the handlers read the dog’s responses. All of the work that a team does is under the guidance of a mental health professional.
“That’s my favorite role -- just hanging back and letting the dog do their thing,” Zuranski said.
Gossamer and Zuranski spent two days at the site, supporting survivors and first responders. After those two days, Gossamer was required to have a rest. He was rewarded for his work by having lots of food, a long nap, and being surprised with his favorite lobster toy.
The main goal with deployment is to provide comfort and encouragement through animal-assisted support to individuals affected by a disaster.
Valerie Wolford, the southeast co-regional manager for HOPE ACCR, said the dogs have a better response with people dealing with initial trauma before being treated by mental health professionals.
Zuranski said that working in the situation was a challenge but all of the training that she and Gossamer went through was used in Surfside.
Crisis situations has Gossamer exposed to high sensory objects or scenarios, like the sound of firetrucks or being on unfamiliar transportation.
“If your dog encounters something that causes them to be curious or worry, they immediately turn to their handler,” Wolford said.
Deployment to Surfside was Gossamer’s first experience with traveling by airplane. The golden retriever responded positively to the new experience due to his training.
“He is a rock. He is absolutely a rock,” Zuranski said.
People who want to become a crisis response team with their canine would have to first become well experienced in animal assisted activities or therapy and if their pet’s temperament is suitable. This takes some training and being evaluated by a licensed evaluator before participation in activities and therapy.
Crisis response teams are still expected to have 12 regular therapy sessions within different facilities to give opportunity to others to interact with the animal.
Gossamer and Zuranski make hospital visits when they are not deployed.
After gaining experience, training to become a crisis response team starts with screening and seeing the response of intense emotional and environmental training. Some of the specialized training teams go through include crisis intervention skills, animal behavior and stress management, incident command system training, first aid and CPR, and pet first aid.
“(Crisis response teams) is something that is extremely awarding and we are always amazed with the effect that it has,” Wolford said.
Zuranski and Gossamer are back at home before they head to their next deployment in Bloomington, Illinois, to help with those affected by recent flooding.
“Finding the way to serve is the meat of life,” Zuranski said.
Until Gossamer has to help those in need, he will maintain his title as an “Olympic napper” and teaching others the simple pleasures of life.
