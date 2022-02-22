Female students in Mason City construction class encourage other girls to enroll

Two classmates enrolled in Mason City High School construction classes are laying the foundation for fellow and future female students to take the courses without feeling uncomfortable.

Senior Lainna Duncan and junior Kylie Trappe are the only girls in construction teacher Rich Patras’ class. Patras says he is working to change that through the connections that he makes in the basic woodworking class.

“I tell (other girls) not to be scared of the guys. A lot of times, that’s why people won’t take it because it is a guy’s class and so they’re like ‘we’re not going to take it’,” said Duncan.

Duncan said she began taking construction classes because she wanted to have the skills to do repairs on her own without paying someone. From a young age, she has always been curious about how things work.

“(I’ve) always kind of torn things apart to see how they worked,” said Duncan. “I tore every outlet in my house apart when I was four.”

Patras thinks the relationships he has developed and the girls that are in his classes have helped others spark an interest in construction. He added he always discusses with boys and girls the opportunities that open up in the field of construction.

“There’s a lot of kids who won’t even take (the class) because, like they said, this is a very gender male world and they don’t want to be involved in it. We’re working hard to change that. That’s one of my biggest goals,” said Patras.

Trappe says she took the class because she wanted to learn something new to her, and since then, she has been able to develop confidence in herself and her abilities.

“In my class, the guys kind of downgraded me when I didn’t know how to do it at first,” said Trappe. “Once I started to show I could do it and they would get behind me, that’s where the confidence came from.”

Duncan and Trappe said it has gotten easier for them to be part of a small handful of girls, or even the only girl, in the construction and automotive classes.

“The guys just jump in and help whenever you need help. You get a lot more done than they do and then they realize ‘wait a minute’,” said Duncan with a smile.

The two have been able to learn an assortment of skills, such as masonry skills and learning how to cut drywall. They have been able to apply what they have learned in out of the classroom experiences at actual construction worksites, most recently laying blocks in the pool area of the school’s new fieldhouse which is being built.

Patras says all construction industries are interested in hiring quality individuals with the ability to complete the job. Some of the kids who take the construction classes are already receiving recognition for their skills.

“We’re working on building relationships with lots of companies to where we can get kids in front of these people. Everywhere we go, these kids get offered jobs. Girls, boys, anybody who’s got a skill, they (employers) want,” said Patras.

Duncan said her participation in a skilled-trades class has led to a few questions from her peers.

“I’ve gotten mixed reactions. I’ve gotten ‘Why would you want to take that? That’s what guys take.’ Then (there are) other people who think it’s cool that girls are getting into it and trying to learn this type of stuff,” Duncan said.

When asked if she tries to prove the naysayers wrong, Duncan shook her head yes. “I’ve done a lot of things in life because someone tells me I can’t,” said Duncan.

“They’ll stand toe to toe with (the boys) and do the job and do it well,” said Patras about Trappe and Duncan. “They’re just leaders. They are very confident kids. The more they know, the better they are at it. They’re willing to do this stuff, answer the questions, go out there and try it, and step up.”

Trappe is currently thinking about pursuing a career that involves woodworking. Duncan is going to South Dakota State University to major in natural resource law enforcement and fish and wildlife science, but is considering a construction certificate or minor if she is able to.

Both Trappe and Duncan’s advice for other girls who are hesitant about taking construction classes: just check it out.

“If someone’s interested in the class, go for it. Just try it out,” said Trappe.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

