Feasibility study looks at the future of Highway 122 stretch

The future of Highway 122 is being looked at through a feasibility study in Mason City.

The study, done through the partnership of WHKS and IDOT, was developed to protect the ability to use federal funding for future construction.

A community meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Mason City Public Library for residents to see a presentation of the study and to ask questions.

IDOT Field Services Coordinator for District Two Pete Hjelmstad said the study is being done for two reasons: paving conditions and the availability of grants.

"We'll get the city in a position to possibly apply for grants as they become available. This is kind of getting the legwork done so if some federal grants do become available, this much of it is done and they've got that process started," said Hjelmstad.

"They're doing things that are end-of-life (remedies) for pavement to try and get a few more years out of it. With knowing that, and understanding the timing, the planning horizon for a project of that scope is five-plus years, possibly, to get everything put together. We wanted to be involved in that conversation," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

There are six major intersections with traffic signals from Lark Avenue to Winnebago Way. According to a presentation given during Mason City Council's work session on June 21, the average daily traffic in 2017 consisted of 13,700 to 18,100 vehicles per day with 5% of the vehicles being trucks in.

The stretch of road is a large commercial district for Mason City with a lot of development in the area, according Burnett. He added the city wants to look for ways to support the businesses, improve operations, and address the aesthetics of the joint jurisdiction highway.

"It would be silly of us not to try and capture some of that funding for Mason City and for these types of improvements on such a significant stretch of road," said Burnett.

The different options being looked at in the study are simple overlay or rehabilitation, and major reconstruction.

"Doing nothing isn't really an option. There will always be some reconstruction and rehabilitation that has has to happen in that corridor," said Burnett. "Do nothing really involves still doing a significant amount of maintenance."

Rehabilitation would be grinding off the worst parts of the pavements and putting in a new layer. It would be a smoother ride but the road still suffer issues such as soft shoulders and retaining the same drainage system, according to Burnett.

The major reconstruction option has a couple different routes that can be taken. Hjelmstad explained they would be looking at moving the lanes in, making improvements with turn lanes, and installing a storm sewer for drainage. Frontage roads are also being looked at for improvements, according to Burnett.

"One of the things we're looking at is moving the lanes in and getting rid of that grass ditch, then having a paved median through the area or some other type of smaller median with a curb and gutter," said Hjelmstad.

Another area being studied is whether to keep traffic signals in place or to install five roundabouts. According Hjelmstad, roundabouts cut fatal crashes by 90% and reduce injury crashes by 76%.

Roundabouts also lower the number of points of conflict compared to a regular traffic stop.

"You look at the intersections out there and anywhere there's traffic signals, it's a stop and go condition. You are going to be stopping," said Hjelmstad. "With a roundabout, it is very possible you will drive that whole length without stopping once."

Hjelmstad said he understands people's possible negative reaction to roundabouts, but he has seen them become popular within other Iowa communities. Burnett says he also understands the knee-jerk response to the idea of roundabouts but he doesn't want to discount the option.

"When you look at the data, the reason that this being forwarded is that I consider it that: one of those fatalities could be a friend of mine or it could a family member. It could be somebody within the community, and it's my job as somebody that works for the city to try and produce the best outcomes, both for efficient traffic movement and safety," said Burnett.

Work on the project would most likely take three to four construction seasons, with a cost of approximately $50 million. Hjelmstad said a project like this is years out and that it is not yet funded.

Burnett said the large price tag is worth with the years of work addressing the issues and making Highway 122 more functional for businesses.

"I think that we've got a great opportunity to have the cost share on that include a large portion of federal funding," said Burnett.

The final feasibility study report will be presented to the Mason City Council at the Sept. 20 meeting. Hjelmstad said it will be a joint decision between the city and IDOT on what option to go with.

Both Burnett and Hjelmstad encourage people to come to the community meeting to see a presentation and to bring questions they have about the feasibility study.

"That's why they're having a meeting. This is a public input meeting. We want people's input and we want to know what they're feeling," Hjelmstad said.

"I encourage people to reach out to us because we've though about it. I would be surprised if there's a group of folks out there that we haven't thought about that we've tried to consider their concerns," said Burnett. "I'd love to relay why we work through these things."