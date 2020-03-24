FDA warns consumers of unauthorized fraudulent COVID-19 test kits

There are risks to fraudulent health claims, tests and products. They can keep or delay patients from seeking necessary care, among other hazards.

The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Your medical provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested with an appropriate test.

The FDA warns it will take appropriate action to protect consumers from bad actors who take advantage of a crisis to deceive the public by marketing tests that pose risks to patient health. This may include issuing warning letters, seizures or injunctions.