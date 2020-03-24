FDA warns consumers of unauthorized fraudulent COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers of any firms or individuals marketing products touting claims of capabilities for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, prevention or treatment.
As a result of these activities, the FDA is beginning to see unauthorized fraudulent test kits that are being marketed to test for COVID-19 in the home.
However, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19.
The FDA sees the public health value in expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing through safe and accurate tests that may include home collection, and we are actively working with test developers in this space.
There are risks to fraudulent health claims, tests and products. They can keep or delay patients from seeking necessary care, among other hazards.
The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Your medical provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested with an appropriate test.
The FDA warns it will take appropriate action to protect consumers from bad actors who take advantage of a crisis to deceive the public by marketing tests that pose risks to patient health. This may include issuing warning letters, seizures or injunctions.
The FDA says is has already identified and issued warning letters to companies found selling and promoting fraudulent items, and it is expected that additional such actions will be forthcoming. Additionally, enforcement at ports of entry will be stepped up, including International Mail Facilities, to ensure these fraudulent products that originate outside the country do not enter the United States.
If you are aware of fraudulent test kits for COVID-19, please report them to the FDA. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable.
Continue following preventative guidelines, like best hygiene practices, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick.
