A two-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality Saturday morning in Rudd is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
At approximately 6:36 a.m., rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue, just north of Rudd.
According to an ISP crash report, one vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus traveling northbound on Glass Avenue, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and broadsided a 2003 Ford Windstar traveling eastbound on Rudd Park Road.
You have free articles remaining.
State Patrol has not released the names or conditions of others involved as the accident remains under investigation.
Departments assisting at the scene were Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Rudd Fire and Rescue, Nora Springs Fire and Ambulance, AMR Rescue, MercyOne Air Med and Mason City Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.