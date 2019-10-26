{{featured_button_text}}

A two-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality Saturday morning in Rudd is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. 

At approximately 6:36 a.m., rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue, just north of Rudd.

According to an ISP crash report, one vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus traveling northbound on Glass Avenue, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and broadsided a 2003 Ford Windstar traveling eastbound on Rudd Park Road. 

State Patrol has not released the names or conditions of others involved as the accident remains under investigation. 

Departments assisting at the scene were Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Rudd Fire and Rescue, Nora Springs Fire and Ambulance, AMR Rescue, MercyOne Air Med and Mason City Fire Department. 

