Fat Hill Brewing, 17 N. Federal Ave., is adding outdoor seating in the form of a new "parklet."

Mason City Council approved an encroachment permit for the conversion of three parking spaces into an outdoor patio-style seating area known as a parklet.

Jake Rajewsky, co-owner of Fat Hill Brewing, presented the idea to the city months ago. "Patio season is pretty short in Iowa. We wanted to take advantage of that with some outdoor seating," Rajewsky said.

The parklet will consist of panels made of decking material, either wood or composite material, and will remain in place throughout the warmer months. In winter, the panels can be removed and stored.

"Fat Hill has a situation where they are built out nearly to the property line. There's no place to put a patio, and this is a solution that brings people out to enjoy downtown," said Aaron Burnett, city administrator.

Council members questioned both Burnett and Rajewsky, but seemed mainly in favor of the idea. Council member John Lee is supportive of the parklet and warned his question may not sound like it. "I've been to other cities that have these parklets, and at one, my wife and I spoke to the owner about leasing fees," Lee said. "They pay a small fee to the city. Why aren't we doing that?"

Burnett replied that while a fee may be considered in the future, since this is a new concept in the city Fat Hill is investing in, the city and the brewery would work together to monitor its success and impact of the parklet in its first season.

"Of course, there is always the perception that parking is limited in downtown, and with the road closures after the Kirk fire, we can understand that. Parking downtown is plentiful, and there's generally no more than a half block walk to most locations from downtown lots," Burnett said.

Plans for the temporary construction call for a street-side barricade with water-filled barrels for protection of guests. The decking will be level with the sidewalk and curb for ease of use.

Fat Hill hopes to have panel construction underway within the next two weeks and once those are complete will install the parklet.

