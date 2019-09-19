MASON CITY | The Farrer Endowment Foundation has announced 60 organizations will receive grants this year.
Awards range from $500 to $40,000. The organization awarded its largest grant of $40,000 was the North Iowa Community Action Organization, to support its Community Partners Self-Sufficiency Program.
Other organizations awarded grants are: Elderbridge Agency on Aging, $5,000; Hancock County Agricultural Museum and Pioneer Village, $2,000; Klemme Public Library, $2,000; Mason City Public Library Foundation, $2,000; Swaledale Fire Department, $5,000; North Iowa Christian School, $2,500; Winnebago Historical Society, $4,000; Rockwell-Swaledale Emergency Medical Team Inc., $4,000; Linn Grove Recreation Center, $3,000; Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless, $5,000; Mason City Senior Activity Center, $5,000; NIACC Foundation, $20,000; Charlie Brown Preschool and Childcare, $8,000; Mason City Community Policing Advisory Board, $1,000; Lutheran Services in Iowa, $5,000; River City Sculptures on Parade, $3,000; North Iowa Band Festival Foundation, $7,000; Meals on Wheels of Mason City, $4,000; Community Kitchen of North Iowa, $5,000; Caring Pregnancy Center, $6,000; North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, $2,500; Central Gardens of North Iowa, $5,000; Mason City Youth Baseball Association, $5,000; River City Society for Historic Preservation, $5,000; North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team, $500; One Vision, $10,000; Mason City Foundation, $3,000; Newman Catholic Schools, $3,000; Charles City Community School District, $5,000; Iowa Legal Aid, $5,000; Girls Scouts of Greater Iowa, $2,500; Francis Lauer Youth Services Inc., $25,000, Mason City Development Services, $1,000; Mason City Community Theatre Inc., $2,500; Mohawk Archery Club, $2,000; Mason City Police Department, $4,000; Crisis Intervention Service, $7,500; West Fork Community School District Dance Team, $2,000; Rockwell Community Fire Service, $5,000; North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., $6,000; Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, $3,000; Apple Daycare, $2,300; Sheffield Public Library, $2,000; Mason City Civil War Council, $1,000; Stebens Childrens Theatre, $3,000.
The foundation was created by Lloyd J. and Georgetta V. Farrer of Mason City in 1983 to make contributions and gifts to other organizations which are of a charitable, scientific, literary, educational or municipal nature.
Applications for grants to be made in 2020 are to be filed between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2020. An applications procedures checklist can be obtained from Gerald M. Stambaugh, 11 Fourth St. NE, P.O. Box 1567, Mason City, Iowa 50402. Call 641-423-5154 or email gstambaugh@heinylaw.com.
Grant applications may be sent to the same address.
