Farmland valuation increase leads to pros and cons for North Iowa farmers

The value of Iowa farmland is at an all-time high, but is that positive for local farmers?

In 2021, the average value per acre of farmland in Iowa hit $9,751, up 29% and over $2,000 from the mark of $7,559 per acre in 2020, according to a farmland value survey conducted by Iowa State University. The jump from 2020 to 2021 is the biggest percent increase in valuation since 2011, and the second-largest over the past 40 years.

Farmland sales According to Iowa State University's farmland value survey, 74% of respondents reported more sales in 2021 than in 2020. The survey notes that is the highest mark since it began recording that information in 1986.

Sam Funk, an economist with the Iowa Farm Bureau Association, said the the valuations are up in part due to an increase in price in commodities that Iowa farmland is generally good at exporting, such as soy beans and corn. Additionally, Funk cites government payments to farmers and an ability of buyers to spend more money on land in the past year.

"You have a number of factors contributing to this," he said. "There's not one particular driver but a number of things coming together to create this."

Funk points to investor interest in farmland as a key contributor as well, with interest spiking from investors recently.

"They're looking for high-quality farmland to purchase because it is a distinct investment tool for them," Funk said. "They'll be able to capitalize on that long into the future; that's more stable than some markets that maybe aren't as productive."

Local farmer Chris Petersen said the spike in farmland value isn't necessarily a good thing. He and Funk expressed concerns that the rising cost of farmland could lead to younger farmers being unable to afford to enter the industry, leaving only outside investors able to afford the extraordinary costs.

"We're going to see less and less small, family farms, I think," Petersen said. ... "I'm one of those that don't see many positives in the price of farmland going higher. Big is not better ... and farms are getting bigger."

"When you think about young or beginning farmers, they may struggle to pay the cost of land," Funk said. "It's harder to get into it without having some sort of financial backing."

An additional concern is the rising costs of fertilizer and energy, Funk said.

"This is an extreme challenge for farmers in the state of Iowa right now," he noted. "This is going to potentially be a year of great challenges, or great opportunities."

But Funk did point to other nuances. For example, a young farmer looking to buy land may struggle, but a farmer looking to sell land is currently in a great situation.

"It really comes down to who you are. Every farmer needs to know their situation before making any decisions," he said.

Also, current world events play a role. If Russia and Ukraine go to war, corn prices could go up because Ukraine is among the top five countries to export corn. Then again, corn prices might go down because a largescale war could impact international trade.

And if corn prices increase or decrease, the value of farmland in Iowa could potentially follow suit.

"Not much we can do (to impact the price)," Petersen said. "It's out of our hands."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

