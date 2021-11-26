Farmers State Bank celebrates 100 years with donations

Farmers State Bank (FSB) opened its doors in 1921, marking this year as its 100th anniversary.

Due to the pandemic, the bank decided to refrain from a large celebration and instead made four donations of roughly $25,000 to nearby causes chosen by the employees.

The causes included: the Clear Lake Wellness Center, Mason City Pool/Fieldhouse, Joice Community Center and Northwood Viking Activity Center. Donations throughout these buildings will be used for expenses of their choosing such as equipment, furnishings and programs.

Throughout its 100 years of service, the bank has seen many changes. The Grafton location opened its doors under the current family-owned operation in 1987. Since then, seven other sites have opened between Mason City, Grafton, Joice, Northwood, Clear Lake, Ventura and St. Ansgar.

Chairman of the Board Rich Halverson identified another significant change in the bank throughout his time there: technology. From hand-processing loans to direct deposit to internet banking, the bank has seen it all in its lifetime.

According to Rich, one of the bank’s most significant accomplishments was managing to survive the Great Depression. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, roughly 9,000 banks closed between 1930 and 1933.

He identified another major accomplishment as the diverse network in North Iowa they put together and the loyal customers they have gained.

“The two main ingredients of a bank are its customers and its staff,” said Rich. “I think we are lucky; we have both … If you build a reputation on taking care of people, your business grows.”

“I think we’ve always said our customers aren’t a number, but a name,” said CEO Nate Halverson. “If you come in, you’re basically going to be called by name.”

After maintaining 100 years of service in an ever-developing industry, FSB looks forward to growing with the changes.

“We’ve gone through major merger and consolidation in the banking industry since I’ve been with it, but in the last 10-12 years, it has really increased,” said Rich. “My theory is we have to grow and we have to expand to survive and be a whole bank if we want to be a community bank 10-15 years down the road.”

