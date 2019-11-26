Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Central Springs Middle School in Nora Springs learned the applications of STEM in agriculture.
Nora Springs farmer Laura Cunningham visited their classroom on Thursday, Nov. 21, to demonstrate how she uses technology like satellite imaging and drones to keep track of her fields.
Gidget Veech, the talented and gifted teacher, and Angela Holt, the kindergarten through fifth grade instructional coach, had received a “new challenge” this year to write the curriculum and co-teach a STEM program for seventh and eighth graders with a focus on 21st-century employable skills and science standards, Holt said.
“One component we chose was to show the students various job opportunities that use STEM,” she said. “We found that agriculture has evolved over the years and STEM practices are getting increasingly utilized in the fields.”
On her family farm, Cunningham grows alfalfa, corn, soybeans and rye with her husband. They also raise Angus cow-calf pairs, feed out calves and sell beef to families and a couple restaurants.
Holt said she wants the students to see the benefits of learning about STEM and the importance it carries in the workforce, even in agriculture.
“We are a farming community and feel it’s important to bring agriculture to the classroom,” Holt said.
During her presentation, Cunningham went through the process of growing corn, from planting seeds to harvest, and showed the students what she looks for when she looks at the different satellite images of her field to gauge how healthy her crops are and identify any issues, focusing on all the different ways technology is used on the farm.
“There’s a lot of perception that it’s an old-fashioned career and you don’t have to be involved in technology and science to be a farmer, and that’s so far from the truth,” she said.
Since the students were learning about drones at the time, Cunningham focused particularly on how she uses drones, showing them a video that demonstrates how she uses it to look at problem areas in her crops, and then letting a few of the students fly her drone, a quadcopter, in the gym.
She also showed them the different applications for using drones and how other agricultural careers, such as wildlife preservation and cattle farming, come into play with the technology.
Cunningham said she wanted to talk to the students because, as a farmer, she thinks it is important that they get engaged in what’s going on around them and even consider farming as a career.
“In these counties that feed this school district, up to 30 percent of people are employed in agriculture, so there are opportunities here if they wanted to go to college, come back home,” she said. “If we train them in what’s involved in agriculture, maybe they’ll come back, and that’s important to me to have young people come back to the area.”
The main takeaway Cunningham said she wanted the students to have at the end of the presentation was to be curious and explore the STEM field.
“Technology is something that we can all connect over and talk about and get involved in and apply to our daily lives,” she said.
