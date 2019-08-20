{{featured_button_text}}
Brent Renner

Brent Renner of Klemme digs in his soil for soybean seeds to inspect.

 LISA GROUETTE lisa.grouette@globegazette.com

A Klemme man will continue representing Iowa soybean farmers and the industry.

Brent Renner, who farms soybeans, corn alfalfa and hogs, was re-elected as an at-large director on the Iowa Soybean Association Board. He will serve a three-year term.

He was among seven farmers recently elected to the board, including two newly elected directors.

Other North Iowans serving on the 22-person Iowa Soybean Association Board are Casey Schlichting of Clear Lake and April Hemmes of Hampton.

For more information about the Iowa Soybean Association, visit www.iasoybeans.com.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Photos: 2019 Prairie Homestead Antique Power Show in Belmond

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments