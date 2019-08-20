A Klemme man will continue representing Iowa soybean farmers and the industry.
Brent Renner, who farms soybeans, corn alfalfa and hogs, was re-elected as an at-large director on the Iowa Soybean Association Board. He will serve a three-year term.
He was among seven farmers recently elected to the board, including two newly elected directors.
Other North Iowans serving on the 22-person Iowa Soybean Association Board are Casey Schlichting of Clear Lake and April Hemmes of Hampton.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Photos: 2019 Prairie Homestead Antique Power Show in Belmond
Prairie Homestead 1
Prairie Homestead 2
Prairie Homestead 3
Prairie Homestead 4
Prairie Homestead 5
Prairie Homestead 6
Prairie Homestead 7
Prairie Homestead 8
Prairie Homestead 9
Prairie Homestead 10
Prairie Homestead 11
Prairie Homestead 12
Prairie Homestead 13
Prairie Homestead 14
Prairie Homestead 15
Prairie Homestead 16
Prairie Homestead 17
Prairie Homestead 18
Prairie Homestead 19
Prairie Homestead 20
Prairie Homestead 21
Prairie Homestead 22
Prairie Homestead 23
Prairie Homestead 24
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.