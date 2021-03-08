Farm-to-grocer partnership benefited both sides in 2020

"Had we not had grocery stores, I don’t know if we’d have made it," Strasheim said.

Those kinds of local, vital relationships are the exact sort of thing Hy-Vee is trying to emphasize with its new "Best of the Local Brands" summits in 2021.

A press release on the Hy-Vee corporate page notes that the summits will be in May, August and November, be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and consist of virtual presentations by selected vendors.

According to Hy-Vee Communications Manager Rachael Tiby, the grocery store chain has leaned on local vendor relationships for a long time now. This new campaign is meant to amplify that fact for those who might not already know.

"We’ve always been centered on community. We’ve always been community first. That’s top of mind for Hy-Vee everyday," Tiby said. "Now is really where we want everybody to know we’re stepping up to help retailers. Help them bounce back after this unfortunate situation."