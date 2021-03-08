Farm-to-grocer partnership benefited both sides in 2020

Twisted River Farms owner Steve Strasheim was two years into business before he felt that he really made it.
The eastern Montana transplant, who grew up working sugar beet farms, developed an interest in growing microgreens in Mitchell County in 2014 but talks about 2016 as the first real break for Twisted River.
That year, Strasheim got his product onto the shelves of Clear Lake organic grocer Simply Nourished and couldn't believe the step up.
"If you’d have asked me in those days I would have never thought we’d be big enough to serve even a small store ... Just a real symbiotic relationship," Strasheim said. "We were able to learn from each other and it really helped us get confidence in how that process works."
Confident enough that Twisted River is now in multiple stores including Hy-Vee in Mason City. Per Strasheim, grocery store sales made up about 52% of sales in 2020 and bolstered the business through some of the rockiest times of the pandemic when restaurant sales tapered off because the demand for produce just wasn't there.
"Had we not had grocery stores, I don’t know if we’d have made it," Strasheim said.
Those kinds of local, vital relationships are the exact sort of thing Hy-Vee is trying to emphasize with its new "Best of the Local Brands" summits in 2021.
A press release on the Hy-Vee corporate page notes that the summits will be in May, August and November, be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and consist of virtual presentations by selected vendors.
According to Hy-Vee Communications Manager Rachael Tiby, the grocery store chain has leaned on local vendor relationships for a long time now. This new campaign is meant to amplify that fact for those who might not already know.
"We’ve always been centered on community. We’ve always been community first. That’s top of mind for Hy-Vee everyday," Tiby said. "Now is really where we want everybody to know we’re stepping up to help retailers. Help them bounce back after this unfortunate situation."
In January of this year, the Forest City Hy-Vee location worked with the Family Alliance for Veterans of America in town to purchase much-needed items for vets in and around Winnebago County. A story in the Summit-Tribune relayed that a Hy-Vee delivery van was weighed down with so many goods that "workers checked to see that the tires were well inflated before leaving the loading dock area."
"The focus continues to be on supporting local businesses and local customers through giveaways and great deals," she said.
Beth Rachut, who works with her husband Steve Rachut and John Kittleson at Kittleson Brothers to build grocer relationships for the potato and onion harvesters, said that Kittleson has been doing business with Hy-Vee for several decades now and is in grocery stores from Cedar Falls to Albert Lea, Minnesota. In Mason City, Rachut said she has solid relationships with the produce managers at the two main Hy-Vee stores.
"They’re excellent for trying to get our products out there," Rachut said.
The way it works for Kittleson is that the main crops will be harvested in the fall and trucked to business' warehouse in St. Ansgar. Then, in November, Rachut will start putting in calls to grocery stores throughout the area. From her account, that process can last all the way through May and happens weekly. Monday is the packaging day. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are intended for deliveries.
Rachut shared that when the COVID pandemic hit Iowa, Kittleson actually got a few more phone calls than normal because stores had their transportation chains for produce disrupted.
"We had grocery stores calling up and saying 'We need anything you can give,'" Rachut said. "That was a great relationship to be able to have and provide those stores."
A similar thing happened for Twisted River.
Strasheim said that people buying more groceries than normal during the pandemic put his business in a good place because it had already cultivated the needed relationships to get into area stores. That interest also allowed Twisted Rivers to branch out into new ventures such a home-delivery program that Strasheim doesn't think would've happened if the pandemic hadn't forced some thinking outside the box.
All of those are avenues the former beet farmer from Montana recommends fellow vendors in the area pursue for themselves.
"For people thinking about selling into grocery stores, I would tell them to really consider it," he said. "You take care of them and they’ll take care of you."
A little more about Twisted River
Owner: Steve Strasheim
Location: Mitchell, Iowa
Products: Largely focused on microgreens though Strasheim has talked about other crops as well.
Restaurant connections: Strasheim has worked with the Quarry in downtown Mason City before and also has a relationship with the Cedar Valley Ex-Press food truck
