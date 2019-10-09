Farm Credit Services of America recently donated $3,000 to the Clear Lake FFA Chapter to help cover the cost of the chapter's trip to the National FFA Convention and Expo.
The donation also will assist with the cost of T-shirts for chapter members.
Clear Lake FFA will be sending six members to the national convention, to be held Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The majority of the cost for the trip is being funded through Farm Credit Services.
