{{featured_button_text}}
Donation to Clear Lake FFA

Farm Credit Services recently donated $3,000 to the Clear Lake FFA Chapter. Pictured from left are Clear Lake FFA Treasurer Alec Eggers and Brandon Paine and Adam Fitcher of Farm Credit Services of Mason City.

 provided

Farm Credit Services of America recently donated $3,000 to the Clear Lake FFA Chapter to help cover the cost of the chapter's trip to the National FFA Convention and Expo.

The donation also will assist with the cost of T-shirts for chapter members.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Clear Lake FFA will be sending six members to the national convention, to be held Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The majority of the cost for the trip is being funded through Farm Credit Services. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments