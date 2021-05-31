Famous Clear Lakers

Clear Lake may not be known for having many celebrities come from the area, but a handful have indeed called Clear Lake home for a period of time. Some lived in Clear Lake for a large portion of their lives, while others only spent a brief period, but all resided in Clear Lake.

Take a look at some of the celebrities who, at one point, lived in Clear Lake.

Dorothy Garlock

Award-winning novelist Dorothy Garlock may not have been born in Clear Lake, but she spent most of her life as a resident of the area. Born in 1919 in Texas, Garlock eventually moved to Clear Lake in 1955. Garlock wrote primarily historical romance novels, authoring over 50 novels throughout her career.

Garlock won plenty of awards throughout her career, including the 1997 Romantic Times Lifetime Achievement Award and being named to the Romance Writers Hall of Fame. Garlock passed away in 2018 at the age of 98 in Clear Lake.

Jared DeVries