Famous Clear Lakers

Clear Lake may not be known for having many celebrities come from the area, but a handful have indeed called Clear Lake home for a period of time. Some lived in Clear Lake for a large portion of their lives, while others only spent a brief period, but all resided in Clear Lake.
Take a look at some of the celebrities who, at one point, lived in Clear Lake.
Dorothy Garlock
Award-winning novelist Dorothy Garlock may not have been born in Clear Lake, but she spent most of her life as a resident of the area. Born in 1919 in Texas, Garlock eventually moved to Clear Lake in 1955. Garlock wrote primarily historical romance novels, authoring over 50 novels throughout her career.
Garlock won plenty of awards throughout her career, including the 1997 Romantic Times Lifetime Achievement Award and being named to the Romance Writers Hall of Fame. Garlock passed away in 2018 at the age of 98 in Clear Lake.
Jared DeVries
Former professional football player Jared DeVries is a current Clear Lake resident. Boring in Aplington, Iowa, DeVries was a standout football player at Aplington–Parkersburg High School and went on to play at the collegiate level with the University of Iowa. After an impressive career with the Hawkeyes, where he earned the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Award in 1997 and was a consensus All-American in 1998, DeVries was drafted in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
DeVries played 121 games for the Lions, starting in 32 games and recording 16.5 sacks, 141 tackles and five forced fumbles. DeVries played his final game in 2008 but didn’t retire until 2010. In 2015 DeVries was hired as the head coach of the Clear Lake High School football team where he’s remained since.
Max McGraw
An entrepreneur born in 1883 in Clear Lake, Max McGraw was known for many things but is best known for being the first person to begin marketing toasters in the United States. McGraw founded McGraw electric in 1900 at just 17 years old, eventually turning it into a multi-million dollar company.
McGraw Electric would eventually merge with Thomas Edison Inc. to form McGraw-Edison and ran that way until 1985 when Cooper Industries bought it. The McGraw-Edison name is now used as branding for a variety of Cooper Industries products. His legacy lives on through the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation, promoting safe wildlife hunting, fishing and research. McGraw passed away in Utah in 1964 at the age of 81.
Grant Wood
Artist Grant Wood spent the last few summers before he passed away in Clear Lake, despite never living in the community full-time. Wood, born in 1891 in Anamosa, Iowa, was a famous painter who specialized in paintings of the rural American Midwest life.
Wood is best known for painting “American Gothic,” which has been displayed worldwide but is currently housed in the Art Institute of Chicago. The house depicted in “American Gothic” is located just a few hours away in Eldon, Iowa. Wood passed away at the age of 50 in 1942 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Richie Hayward
Before Richie Hayward became the drummer for the band Little Feat, he originally resided in Clear Lake. Born in 1946 in Clear Lake, Hayward would eventually move across the country to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his dream of being in a band.
Hayward helped create the band Little Feat alongside singer and guitarist Lowell George. Little Feat has released 16 studio albums since 1971, having four albums earn RIAA gold status. Hayward was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2009 and had to step away from the band. Hayward died a year later in 2010 due to complications with liver cancer.
Randall Wreghitt
A producer of Broadway plays and musicals, Randall Wreghitt got his start in Clear Lake. Wreghitt was born in 1955 in Clear Lake but eventually left Iowa to begin his career as a producer of Broadway plays in New York, New York.
Wreghitt produced shows like “The Miracle Worker,” “Grey Gardens,” “Little Women” and many more. Wreghitt’s career was tragically cut short in 2011 at 55 when he passed away after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dick Patterson
A man of many talents, Dick Patterson, spent his early years in Clear Lake before moving out west to Los Angeles. Born in 1929 in Clear Lake, Patterson eventually packed up and headed west to pursue his career as an actor and comedian.
Patterson is best remembered for his role as Mr. Rudie in “Grease,” but he also acted in a handful of other projects such as “A Matter of Innocence” and “Grease 2.” Patterson also spent time as an actor in plays, performing in “Smile,” “Something Old, Something New” and more. Patterson passed away at the age of 70 in 1999.