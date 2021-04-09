Family reports overwhelming support as Forest City community remembers Jon West

Phillips said her brother Terence was blessed to be back home, but has numerous injuries that will take time to heal, including fractured knee bones, a spinal bone fracture with no apparent nerve injury, and cuts and bruises. She said the family is so grateful he will recover.

She reminisced about many good times with her father, saying “his hobbies were mostly boating and golfing. Clear Lake was the primary spot we would go boating. That’s where we went most weekends.”

Phillips also noted her father's friendships with Jay Westerberg, who was in his graduating class, as well as Mark Johnson, who knew him well for many years.

“Jay and my dad spent so much time together on the farm, working on tractors,” she said. “They’d enjoy doing things like that together.”

Jon Eugene West was born on May 24, 1971. Funeral Services were planned for 10:30 a.m. on April 12 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating. Visitation was scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on April 11 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark Street in Forest City. Persons may contact the family with online condolences at www.schottfuneralhomes.com or 641-585-2685.

“It really is overwhelming how many people loved my dad,” Phillips said. “We’ve had lots and lots of support. It’s been really incredible. I just want to say he really enjoyed life. He would always put a smile on your face and make you laugh. He was very funny. He was one of a kind.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0