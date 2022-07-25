Family reports Mason City man missing

MASON CITY -- Kip Foster Fry, 67, was reported missing from his home the morning of Saturday, July 23. Fry has white hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. His disappearance was reported to the Mason City Police Department later that day.
According to a cousin, Erica Zell, Fry was at home with his partner in the morning. “His partner went to the gas station to get cigarettes, and when he came back Kip was gone,” Zell wrote. “Kip took his driver's license, passport and laptop.”
Zell said Fry is a friendly, outgoing and talkative guy. If anyone has seen Kip Foster Fry please contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.
