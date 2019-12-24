Family planning services remain available, used in North Iowa

Despite a gradual decline in patients who received family planning services in North Iowa, little has changed in what has been provided since 2017.
That’s according to Lisa Koppin, North Iowa Community Action Organization health services coordinator.
“The change was pretty minor for us, but I don’t imagine it’s like that everywhere else,” she said. “Once you lose people, it’s hard to get them back or to switch them to a different agency is hard.”
The Iowa Department of Human Services, or DHS, announced in early December that it plans to map how Iowans use family planning services and where they receive them, given a decline in patients since the state switched its program from the Iowa Family Planning Network in 2017.
In 2017, the Iowa Legislature created the $3 million Family Planning Program, funneling state dollars into women’s health care clinics that do not perform abortions — a move that cut funding to Planned Parenthood — in an effort to expand access to other parts of the state.
“We don’t have any abortion services at all, so mostly the state legislation did target those agencies that were associated with abortion,” Koppin said.
North Iowa Community Action Organization, which is part of a national network of Community Action agencies created by the Economic Opportunity Act in 1964, offers Family Planning Program services to Iowans within the nine-county region.
It maintains office locations and Head Start classrooms in Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties.
The program provides reproductive health care services, including birth control, sexually transmitted diseases testing and preventative exams, among others, to low-income Iowans.
Koppin said the biggest impact of the state legislation for the North Iowa Community Action Organization was enrolling clients in a new program.
“It was just one more thing we had to recover from and change in our system,” she said.
The DHS’ report released earlier this month is the first comprehensive analysis of the Family Planning Program, which covers calendar year 2018.
To offer services under the Family Planning Program, providers must accept Medicaid patients. In 2018, 5,545 providers offered family planning services under the program and Medicaid.
However, the new Department of Human Services’ analysis found only 746 “attested” health care providers in the Family Planning Program.
Of those, 65 are in the nine-county region. More than half are in Cerro Gordo County.
In its report, DHS said it intends to collaborate with its partners at the Iowa Department of Public Health and provider associations to “create maps of access points across the state for family planning services.” It didn’t specify when the study will occur.
The DHS report showed an 86% decrease in Iowans’ use of the Family Planning Program. In 2016, 10,817 individuals used the program’s services, and by 2018, it dropped to 1,502.
But the number of patients accessing family planning services through Medicaid has increased from 352,000 in 2016 to about 359,000 in 2018, which DHS officials said could be a factor.
Qualifications for the two programs vary, but fewer people would qualify for Medicaid services than for the state’s Family Planning Program, based on income requirements.
Overall, about 1.7 million Iowans used family planning services throughout the state in 2018.
Locally, the North Iowa Community Action Organization’s Family Planning Program served 1,533 clients providing 4,475 visits in 2017; 1,361 clients providing 3,995 visits in 2018; and 1,237 clients providing 3,584 visits in 2019, according to its annual report cards.
The cost of family planning services provided to Medicaid patients remained steady between 2017 and 2018, at about $59 million, DHS reported.
Providers were reimbursed for about $212,000 worth from the Family Planning Program in 2018, a small percentage of the $3 million allocated to the program. That’s about a fourth of the funding in the previous year, when providers were reimbursed $808,000 for family planning services.
In creating the Family Planning Program in 2017, Iowa officials passed on federal funding that allowed participation by providers that include abortion among their services.
Among the previous family planning program, no tax dollars were used to perform abortions.
As a result of the shift, Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa lost nearly $2 million in funding, causing the organization to close four clinics across the state.
Koppin said some North Iowans confused the Planned Parenthood clinic closures across the state with North Iowa Community Action Organization, but the organizations aren’t the same.
The North Iowa Community Action Organization is still open and providing services through the Family Planning Program.
The organization accepts all patients, including those with or without insurance. Services are paid according to a sliding fee based on household income, she said.
For more information about the North Iowa Community Action Organization’s Family Planning Program, visit https://nicao-online.org or call 641-423-5406. The office is located at 100 First St. NW, Suite 200, in Mason City.
