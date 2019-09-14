{{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 Fall Show capped off the season for the Mid States Horse Shows season this week at the North Iowa Events Center. 

From Wednesday to Sunday, talented horse and rider Hunter-Jumper teams performed for judges in dozens of categories. 

Teams were judged on precision jump courses and scored on the horse’s performance based on its behavior, movement, and execution of commands. 

Over the course of the 2018-2019 show season, exhibitors have been gaining points to compete in the Minnesota Hunter Jumper Association’s MHJA Medal and MHJA Mini Medal Finals. 

Those contests will be held Sunday on the final day of the show. 

Various cash prizes were on the line for exhibitors during the Fall Show ranging from $2,000 to $20,000. 

