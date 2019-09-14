The 2019 Fall Show capped off the season for the Mid States Horse Shows season this week at the North Iowa Events Center.
From Wednesday to Sunday, talented horse and rider Hunter-Jumper teams performed for judges in dozens of categories.
Teams were judged on precision jump courses and scored on the horse’s performance based on its behavior, movement, and execution of commands.
Over the course of the 2018-2019 show season, exhibitors have been gaining points to compete in the Minnesota Hunter Jumper Association’s MHJA Medal and MHJA Mini Medal Finals.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Those contests will be held Sunday on the final day of the show.
Various cash prizes were on the line for exhibitors during the Fall Show ranging from $2,000 to $20,000.
Midstates Horse Show 1
Midstates Horse Show 2
Midstates Horse Show 3
Midstates Horse Show 4
Midstates Horse Show 5
Midstates Horse Show 6
Midstates Horse Show 7
Midstates Horse Show 8
Midstates Horse Show 9
Midstates Horse Show 10
Midstates Horse Show 11
Midstates Horse Show 12
Midstates Horse Show 13
Midstates Horse Show 14
Midstates Horse Show 15
Midstates Horse Show 16
Midstates Horse Show 17
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.