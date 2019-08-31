Iowa Workforce Development, North Iowa Area Community College and Friends of the Family are hosting an Expungement and Employment Barriers Clinic 3 p.m.-7 p.m., on Sept. 12 in Mason City.
The purpose of the clinic is to alleviate the linked burdens of incarceration, unemployment, poverty and loss of basic rights.
The clinic will be held at the IowaWORKS Center located at 600 S. Pierce Ave.
Pre-registration is required. A registration form can be submitted online through the Iowa Legal Aid website using the link http://tinyurl.com/futureclinics and selecting the Mason City clinic. Prospective clients may also apply by phone by calling Iowa Legal Aid at 800-532-1275. The deadline for registration is Wednesday.
Once an application is submitted, Iowa Legal Aid will determine if the case and client can be helped. Eligible clients will receive legal assistance for issues related to expungement, court debt, driver's license and vehicle registration issues, background checks, voting rights, and criminal records that are being used in legally challengeable ways.
