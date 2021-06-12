Exceptionally dry conditions persist across Iowa

"Below average rainfall in May and for the start of June has pushed all of the drought indicators lower,” Hall noted. “Some water utilities are beginning to implement voluntary and mandatory water conservation measures, and with demand for water increasing with warmer weather, restrictions could become more widespread. Regular June and July rainfall of an inch or more per week is needed to reverse this trend."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with nearly 90 percent of Iowa experiencing some degree of dryness or drought, Hall said the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 32 percent of the state was rated as abnormally dry, 47 percent was rated as in moderate drought and 10 percent was rated as severe drought. Only southeastern Iowa currently was free of abnormally dry and drought conditions, he said.

According to Iowa’s latest water summary, rainfall in the second week of May brought some much-needed relief — especially to the southern third of Iowa, where about 15 percent of abnormally dry conditions were resolved.

But with warmer and drier conditions building during the first part of June and below-average rainfall over the last seven to 10 days, Hall said drought conditions significantly expanded across the northern two-thirds of Iowa with additional expansion into southern Iowa.