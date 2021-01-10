Eviction cases across Iowa are starting to rise again

And for some of those people, the most recent moratorium couldn't have come any later than it did.

"I literally had someone about to be put out of their house and at the last minute were asking for an extension," Wilson said. "I expect that to happen again on the 31st of January."

One thing that Wilson said she is telling any clients that Iowa Legal Aid takes on is to stay in constant contact with their landlords and rental agencies because of how much things can change with moratoria in such a short amount of time.

"If it’s someone you feel like you can communicate with, you say 'I see this deadline is coming up, is there another arrangement we can make for a short time?'" Wilson said.

Brian Huntley, the current president of the North Iowa Landlords Association, said that he's been having those dialogues with tenants of his since the pandemic began back in March.

"I reached out to everybody when COVID hit to make sure everyone was doing okay and there were a few who were struggling a little bit, so I let them know that I would work with them just to make sure they could survive through this, because I know things happen and you try to adapt as best you can," Huntley said.