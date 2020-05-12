Everyday heroes: Teri True

NAME: Teri True
OCCUPATION: RN, BSN, MercyOne surgical nurse
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "Our hero, our daughter, Teri True, RN, BSN. She is a Mason City resident, wife, mother of 2, and Mercy One surgical nurse. Teri has currently volunteered for six weeks to work in Toms River, New Jersey, helping during the COVID surge there. N95 masks are hot and so tight fitting they give her headaches but she is grateful to have the PPE that is required. #NotAllHeroesWearaCape." — Bryan and Ruth Anderson
