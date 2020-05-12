Everyday heroes: Teri True
Everyday heroes: Teri True

Teri True
NAME: Teri True

OCCUPATION: RN, BSN, MercyOne surgical nurse

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "Our hero, our daughter, Teri True, RN, BSN.  She is a Mason City resident, wife, mother of 2, and Mercy One surgical nurse. Teri has currently volunteered for six weeks to work in Toms River, New Jersey,  helping during the COVID surge there.  N95 masks are hot and so tight fitting they give her headaches but she is grateful to have the PPE that is required. #NotAllHeroesWearaCape." — Bryan and Ruth Anderson

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

