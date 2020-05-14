Everyday heroes: Taylor Tiedt
Everyday heroes: Taylor Tiedt

From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
Taylor Tiedt
NAME: Taylor Tiedt

OCCUPATION: IOOF Home, Mason City

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "My heart skips a beat every day my daughter leaves our home however, at this she's leaving to care for residences at the IOOF Home during this horrible pandemic. Although no cases have been reported she is putting herself in harms way to do what she loves to do. I am so very proud of her caring heart!" — Kathy Lubbert

