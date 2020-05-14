Everyday heroes: Taylor Tiedt

NAME: Taylor Tiedt
OCCUPATION: IOOF Home, Mason City
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "My heart skips a beat every day my daughter leaves our home however, at this she's leaving to care for residences at the IOOF Home during this horrible pandemic. Although no cases have been reported she is putting herself in harms way to do what she loves to do. I am so very proud of her caring heart!" — Kathy Lubbert
In this Series
Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19
