Everyday heroes: Mary Shaw

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

QUOTE: "She graduates next week with Her DNP from Clarke University. Today she got deployed to go work in Sioux City Iowa to help treat and take care of Covid-19 patients, putting herself before others to take care of them in need, leaving her family here in Rockford Iowa to stay in a hotel there for who knows how long." — Brian Jenkins