Everyday heroes: Mary Shaw

NAME: Mary Shaw

OCCUPATION: MercyOne, Mason City

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "She graduates next week with Her DNP from Clarke University. Today she got deployed to go work in Sioux City Iowa to help treat and take care of Covid-19 patients, putting herself before others to take care of them in need, leaving her family here in Rockford Iowa to stay in a hotel there for who knows how long." — Brian Jenkins

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

