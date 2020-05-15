Everyday heroes: Mary Shaw

NAME: Mary Shaw
OCCUPATION: MercyOne, Mason City
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "She graduates next week with Her DNP from Clarke University. Today she got deployed to go work in Sioux City Iowa to help treat and take care of Covid-19 patients, putting herself before others to take care of them in need, leaving her family here in Rockford Iowa to stay in a hotel there for who knows how long." — Brian Jenkins
